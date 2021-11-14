from 2022 also mandatory for flat rates?

As is known, since January 2019 all economic operators, resident or established in Italy, have the obligation to issue the electronic invoice. The obligation covers both B2B and B2C transactions. From that regime, however, I am excluding taxpayers in a subsidized regime (the so-called flat rates): as established by Law no. 127/2015, access to the flat-rate regime determines the electronic invoicing exemption, while electronic invoicing remains mandatory with the Public Administration.

In 2022, however, things could change again.

Electronic invoicing: will it also be mandatory for flat rates from 2022?

In the Official Journal of the European Union of 5 November 2021, the proposal for an implementing decision of the EU Council was published regarding the duration and scope of application of the derogation from articles 218 and 232 of Directive 2006/112 / EC (Directive VAT). In practice, the document issued authorizes Italy to extend the electronic invoicing obligation until 31 December 2024, following the request submitted to the European Union, notwithstanding articles 218 and 232 of the VAT directive.

In support of this provision, the benefits in the fight against tax evasion that electronic invoicing has ensured were cited, making it easier to trace payments and thus reduce cases of fraud.

For this reason, in addition to the extension request granted by Brussels, it was asked to extend the obligation also to the so-called flat rate taxpayers: “The extension of the measure to taxable persons who make use of the exemption for SMEs – it was explained – will enhance this possibility. Consequently, the tax authorities can carry out timely and automated checks on the consistency between the VAT declared and the VAT paid “.

Electronic invoice for flat rates from 2022: the rules could change from next year

That the rules for flat rates and electronic invoicing may change starting next year, as we have seen, it is a fact. Whether they change, however, will depend on the decision taken by the EU Council, which has the last word.

It is not yet official, but if Italy’s requests were accepted too flat rates from 2022 would be obliged to issue an electronic invoice.

As stated in the Council Implementing Decision (available in full here), the requested extension of the scope of the measure it should not involve a significant administrative burden for such taxable persons. Over 10% of taxpayers who make use of the deductible already issue their invoices through the ES.

The extension of the scope of the measure to taxable persons making use of the exemption would also be accompanied by mitigation measures, such as the provision free of charge of different solutions for preparing and transferring electronic invoices, such as a program package intended to be installed on computers or an application for mobile devices.

Flat rates and electronic invoicing, some more information …

