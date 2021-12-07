from 2022 it is only hybrid

70% CHOOSE IT – L’2022 edition of the Jeep Wrangler it is offered in Europe exclusively in the i version4xe rechargeable yoke, since it is the one chosen by 70% of buyers. The “model year” also brings new color variants, a renewed multimedia system, now compatible with digital services and a richer set of driver assistance systems. The hybrid system does not change, which combines a 2.0 4-cylinder unit with two electric motors and an 8-speed automatic gearbox, for a total power of 380 hp and a distance in electric mode of about 50 km.

COLORS AND ROOFS – Among the novelties of the range 2022 of the Jeep Wrangler there is the introduction of the resistant windscreen in Gorilla Glass by Jeep Performance Parts, which is standard on the Rubicon trim level and on request on the Sahara, which uses the same chemical strengthening technology as the screens of current smartphones, minimizing the risk of cracks or chipping. A series of brand new paints are then introduced: Silver Zynith Metallic Clear Coat and High Velocity Metallic Clear Coat. All the color solutions can be combined with the numerous ones roof configurations (soft top or hard top in black or matching color, depending on the set-up). With the update comes the new roof option with Sunrider Flip Top folding soft top, consisting of a canvas portion above the front seats and a hard top that extends over the rest of the roof.

THE UCONNECT IS UPDATED – The update of the Jeep Wrangler introduces i digital services Uconnect, available for the Uconnect NAV multimedia system with 8.4 ”screen and on the“ My Uconnect ”app. These allow the Wrangler 4xe to have a suite of applications that allow you to control various vehicle functions remotely, such as checking for maintenance and searching for charging stations. The driving assistance systems are also updated with the introduction of adaptive cruise control with start and stop function.