from 2022 you will be able to buy them in the bank and in Italy

It will be possible from the beginning of next year buy Bitcoin directly in Bank. A really interesting novelty that will open the doors to this market capable of attracting more and more users. A unique opportunity that deserves to be explored. So let’s find out how it will be possible to do this thanks to a full integration into your Home Banking.

Bitcoin: thanks to Banca Generali you can buy them directly

The possibility of being able to buy Bitcoin directly in the bank is news that will please all those looking for a safe platform on which to do so. What makes this possibility real is Banca Generali, 50% owned by Assicurazioni Generali, which has promised full integration of the platform Conio Inc. within its Home Banking.

In practice, from 2022 Banca Generali’s private customers will be able to buy or sell in total autonomy Bitcoin thanks to the Conio Inc. platform which will be integrated into the bank’s Home Banking system. This is the result of a close agreement with this crypto exchange and wallet company for almost a year. Here is what Riccardo Renna, Chief Operating Officer of Banca Generali said:

We will complete the integration early next year. From that moment on, clients will be able to trade safely on an asset class that could otherwise be risky if approached incorrectly. A further step towards the completion of our private hub with services and platforms available to our bankers and their customers.

How to buy and sell the cryptocurrency queen via Home Banking

In other words, each customer will be able to operate in total autonomy, feeling, so to speak, at home. In fact, he will buy and sell Bitcoin in the same ecosystem he was used to, or through theHome Banking of Banca Generali. However, there is a difference, thanks to the integration with the platform Conio Inc. everything will proceed with extreme security, not only because debits and credits will take place directly on the current account, but also because Banca Generali will make sure that everything works at its best, without dangers. Here is the confirmation from Renna’s words explaining the process:

We worked with Conio for an innovative custody solution based on a multi-signature system that ensures the custody of Bitcoins and the possibility of wallet recovery in certain cases, such as that of a succession. This is made possible because Banca Generali keeps the third security key on behalf of the customer, allowing him to retrieve it in case of need. We believe this is the real strength of our proposal that distinguishes us on the market.

Not only i Bitcoin they can buy at the supermarket from January 2022, but even directly in Bank thanks to this really interesting partnership. A good sign for a sector in constant growth and with an ever-increasing number of consents.