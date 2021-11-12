From 2023 we will no longer pay the RAI license fee in the electricity bill. Accepted the request of the European Commission

Still changes regarding the RAI license fee: from 2023, in fact, it will no longer be paid in the electricity bill. The change accepts the pressing request of the European Commission, which has repeatedly indicated the separation of the fee from the electricity bill as a binding condition for obtaining European Next Generation EU funds linked to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

No changes regarding 2022: the RAI fee will still be present as an improper burden of electricity costs within next year’s bills.

The measure is one of those “to ensure the spread of competition in the retail electricity markets“Comments a spokesperson for the European Commission”This removal is part of a milestone on energy-related measures, different from the milestone which strictly covers the annual competition law 2021“.

The inclusion in the bill of a measure of the Renzi government, aimed at combating tax evasion

We remind you that the inclusion of the RAI fee in the bill is a measure, wanted by the Renzi government in 2017, which aimed to counter tax evasion. At the same time as this provision, the share of the fee went from 113.50 to 90 euros, to be paid in 10 installments of 9 euros per month.

Ninety euros which will also be the amount that will be paid for 2022, although in the parts of viale Mazzini we continue to push for an increase in the share. No information, however, on the fee to be paid from 2023 onwards.