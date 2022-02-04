“From 2024 no more whaling”

Current government regulations allow whaling until the year 2023, and the minister says he sees little reason to allow the practice after the license expires.

Iceland, along with Norway and Japan, is among the only three countries in the world where this practice is still in use. Already in 2020 the main companies in the sector (Hvalur and Ip Utgerd) had announced the cancellation of all shipments, but then in July 2021, as documented by Greenpeace, lhunting is back.

“Iceland – so denounced the environmental NGO – has planned to hunt up to 154 fin whales. This species could not be commercialized because it is endangered, so much so that it was included in Appendix I of the Convention on international trade in endangered species ( CITES) “.

In fact, hunting has now become very expensive: after the extension of the red zone (coastal area without fishing) the whalers are forced to go even further out to sea in order to hunt. The minister himself maintains that “the simplest explanation lies in the losses sustained by this practice”. It will be necessary to see if the end has really come.