from 2035 the production of cars with combustion engines will be stopped

The ministers of the ecological transition Roberto Cingolani, of the sustainable infrastructures and mobility Enrico Giovannini and of the economic development Giancarlo Giorgetti, explains a note, during the meeting “defined the timing of replacement of vehicles with internal combustion engine”.

“In this process – continues the press release – it is necessary to implement all the functional solutions for the decarbonisation of transport in a logic of ‘technological neutrality’, thus enhancing not only electric vehicles, but also the potential of hydrogen, as well as recognizing – for the transition – the essential role of biofuels, in which Italy is building a cutting-edge domestic supply chain “. “As far as niche manufacturers are concerned – concludes the press release -, specific measures may possibly be evaluated with the European Commission within the Community rules”.

