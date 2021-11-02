From 3 November to 1 December at the Palladium theater in Rome ‘#viteinmusica – meetings on musical biopic’ – Il Mohicano

Back from 3 November to 1 December at Palladium Theater to Rome with four dates, #viteinmusica – Meetings on the musical biopic, project that focuses on the complex relationship that has always linked cinema to music, with the participation of cine-audiovisual authors, composers, music and film critics who will introduce and deepen the vision. Now in its third edition, through a series of meetings transversal to the different genres of musical history, the review proposes a path that moves from the protagonists of pop music to the stars of folk and Italian music, with particular emphasis on the relationship between direction and composition. , between genre and musical profile, with reference both to the specificity of the films themselves, and to the events that have linked great directors and great musicians.

The review opens Wednesday 3 November with ‘Rocketman’, a film that traces the history of Elton John, from his beginnings at the Royal Academy of Music to the 1980s, the heyday of his career. They introduce the vision Daria Pomponio And Giovanni Vacca. We continue Wednesday 10 November with ‘Pavarotti ‘, documentary directed by Ron Howard on the life of Luciano Pavarotti, introduced by Alessandro Boschi And Jacopo Pellegrini. ‘When love burns the soul – Walk the Line’, scheduled Monday 15 November and presented by Emanuele Rauco and Ennio Speranza, tells the story of the icon of American country and folk music Johnny Cash and her turbulent love affair with June Carter Cash, interpreted by Joaquin Phoenix And Reese Witherspoon, whose performance earned her the Oscar for Best Actress. Closes the review, Wednesday 1 December, ‘Lost love from Franco Battiato who in 2004 won the Nastro d’Argento for best new director for this film. The film, introduced by Vito Zagarrio And Paolo Prato, is set between the mid-50s and mid-60s between Sicily and Milan and tells the story of a Sicilian boy and his growth path.

The project, born from an idea of ​​Luca Aversano and Enrico Carocci, in collaboration with Vito Zagarrio, Malvina Giordana and Matteo Santandrea, is carried out by the Roma Tre Teatro Palladium Foundation in collaboration with the DAMS of the University of Rome and is financed by the MiC in ” scope of activities for the promotion of film culture.