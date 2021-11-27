from 4 December on board MSC only those who have had the vaccine

Nothing No vax on board. It is the decision of MSC Cruises in the aftermath of the government decree. The requirement was already foreseen in other regions and will be extended from 4 December also to ships operating in the Mediterranean, Msc Grandiosa and Msc Fantasia, where a vaccination completed by at least 14 years will therefore be required for all guests aged 12 and over. days and a covid-19 test carried out within 72 hours of departure.

Msc, no cruises for No vax

“Our health and safety protocol paved the way in the sector not only because we were the first major cruise company to resume international operations, but also for its flexibility in adapting to the evolution of the pandemic on land – comments the CEO of MSC Cruises Gianni Onorato -. This approach has reassured our guests, our crew and the people of the places we visit with our ships. We were able to verify already last winter during our travels in the Mediterranean that, even in the midst of a new peak of the pandemic on land, we are able to adapt our health and safety measures on board appropriately while continuing to offer the highest level. to protect our guests and crew. Even in these weeks, when some countries in Europe are seeing a significant increase in infection rates, our approach does not change, and it once again demonstrates that health and safety is our priority to ensure the well-being of passengers on board. of our ships and in the communities visited ».

The new measures then apply to the other ships of the line operating in Northern Europe, North America, South America, South Africa and the Middle East. Msc Grandiosa will set sail from Barcelona for a 7-night itinerary to Marseille, Genoa, Civitavecchia, Palermo and Valletta before returning to her Spanish homeport. The 7-night itinerary of Msc Fantasia instead includes: Genoa, La Spezia, Naples, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona and Marseille.