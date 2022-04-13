from 41 to 168 days of waiting

Share

Thanks to the colleagues at Android Authority, and with Android 12 already well mature, we can shame the main mobile manufacturers… Who has updated first? Who has been the last?

Time passes very quickly in this industry, and with six months on the market it seems Android 12 is already mature waiting for his relief, with the intermediate version Android 12L in the bedroom, just presented on March 8, and Android 13 taking shape in the Mountain View shaker.

So it’s time to look back, review and analyze the deployment of an Android 12 that continues to fight against fragmentation, and for that matter, we are going to have to thank our colleagues at Android Authority for once again repeating its impressive study of updates by manufacturers to break down who has arrived first, and who we have to portray for having been slower in 2022.

The truth is that we are talking about very important information, especially for those users who they are still not very clear about which manufacturer to opt for outside the iPhone world when buying a smartphone, in this case offering details that take into account both the user experience and the maintenance and support of updates of the manufacturer, which for many is vital in the decision.

How was the study done? Well, it’s very simple, because our colleagues at Android Authority have taken the October 4, 2021 as the official release date of Android 12, registering from here the first smartphone updated by each manufacturer and the term that took to release Android 12 with its customization, creating a ‘top 10’ with prizes and sticks according to the merits of each one.

As is obvious, the Pixel has been removed from the equation made by Googlesince these mobiles are used as Dev Phones during development and allow even new versions of Android to be installed already on beta and from the first moment, so it would not make sense to analyze anything with them in between and showing “0 days” term.

The smartphones shown are the first that each manufacturer updatedalways talking about stable versions of Android 12 whether or not they are customized by the manufacturer, although most obviously do customize with proprietary interfaces and differential experience.

Here is the detail… Don’t miss it!

The update dates and deadlines of the main manufacturers: who updates first?

1.Samsung

The South Korean giant confirms that its Galaxy devices are the best option far from the Pixel made by Google to always be up to date. In fact, his first smartphones with Android 12 were the Galaxy S21with a stable publication date on November 15, 2021 after only 41 days of waiting from the official presentation of Android 12.

2.OPPO

Another of those confirming its good time is OPPO, with Android 12 stable for its OPPO Find X3 Pro released on December 1, 2021 after 57 working days developmental.

3. One Plus

In the case of OnePlus, its third step on the podium is signed by the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Prowhich received Android 12 on December 7, 2021 with 63 days in his backpack.

4.HMDS

HMD Global is the owner of the mythical firm Nokia, and with one of the best support services on the platform, always with an Android quite close to the PureGoogleyou can boast of having updated the nokia x20 on December 16, 2021, with only 70 days of waiting since launch in Mountain View.

5. alive

Vivo takes fifth place, having updated the vivo X60 and X60 Pro on December 22, 2021, together with the Christmas Lottery, with 76 days term.

6.Sony

Curious that Sony Mobile, despite the terrible numbers of its Xperia division and the worst sales in its history, continues to outperform giants like Xiaomi or Motorola, since Sony Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III received Android 12 on January 10, 2022, with 96 working days in Xperia UI.

7.Xiaomi

Xiaomi effectively follows Sony, in its case with the Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra as protagonists updating to Android 12 on January 18, 2022, signing 104 days elapsed since the official release of the operating system.

8. Motorola

Once under the umbrella of Google, Motorola had some of the best update support on the market, although now with Lenovo at the helm it has to settle for eighth place, having updated the Moto GPro on February 9, 2022 after 125 days standby… We are already in more than four months!

9. LG

Already out of the mobile market, LG updated the Velvet a few weeks ago, on March 22, 2022, with 162 days margin although having fulfilled its promises with users.

10. Realme

Finally, closing the ‘top 10’we find the fastest growing manufacturer in the entire history of the industry, which with a catalog inundated with models has waited to upgrade to the realme GT Master Edition to March 28, with 168 days term elapsed.

And here it comes the ‘top ten’ of Android manufacturers in 2022each with their trophies and embarrassments in the air, although it should be noted that we could also have made comments about other manufacturers, since Honor has arrived late to the party after its divorce with Huawei and it is still working on its Magic UI 6.0 interface with the base of Android 12, which will be ready throughout the second quarter of this year.

Regarding the minority manufacturersthe truth is that they are quite unpredictable in terms of the support and update of their devices, so in case you have a smartphone from firms that are not on the list, the ideal is that you look directly on the websites of said manufacturers or consult with their technical support services.

And finally, as we always keep all the basic information updated, right here we leave you the 264 mobiles from the different manufacturers that have been confirming their update to Android 12 Together with the roadmapsdates and schedules planned in each case… Let’s see if you can find yours there!

