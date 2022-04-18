From 55€ to 200€, we dissect the whole range

While PUMA has launched a new version of its Future Z range, we dissect the different versions of the range.

Since its release a few days ago, the new generation of the Future Z challenges. In addition to the fact that its mixture of orange and black is very aesthetic, the pair questions about its quality. Does the new version live up to what we could expect? Are Payet, Neymar and Suarez’s new cleats really worth it?

In addition to the test of the Future Z 1.3 that we were able to present to you, today we are interested in the different variations that exist on this pair. What are the real differences between the 50€ model and the 200€ model. Here are the answers.

How does the Future Z fit?

Before looking at the performance of the different versions, it is interesting to dwell on questions that everyone asks “how big is PUMA? » and « how big is the Future Z? »

To answer these two questions, the best answer is to compare the perfect size between a PUMA and a pair of the two other big brands that are adidas and Nike. If you have or have had a pair of Nike in 43 and adidas in 43 1/3, you will need a pair of 42 on the PUMA Future Z. If the other two equipment manufacturers fit large, the feline brand shoes as for her normally.

Who are the players wearing the Future Z?

Neymar Jr, Dimitri Payet, Luis Suarez, James Maddison, Jan Oblak, Jorginho, etc…

Future Z 1.3

The pair worn by pro players, the one that brings together the best of PUMA technologies and the one on which the German brand will communicate in the weeks and months to come. The Future Z 1.3 is all that. In addition to its new silhouette, the Future Z 1.3 stands out for the presence of a new version of the band FUZIONFIT+ but also by the arrival of technology ADVANCED CREATORS ZONES.

The first offers players even more pronounced support, while the second has been designed with the aim of providing better touch on the ball and better sensations with the ball. A pair that we have already tested and that convinced us.

name : FutureZ 1.3

Technology: FUZIONFIT+ / Advanced Creators Zones / Dynamic Motion System / Nano Grip

Possible types of soles: FG/AG (dry land) / MxSG (greasy ground)

Price : 200€

PUMA Future Z 1.3 Review

.

PUMA Future Z 1.3

Future Z 2.3

In addition to the top-of-the-range model, which is found every week on the grounds of the pros, other versions are available and in particular the Future Z 2.3 at 130€. On the one hand, it is visually close to the top-of-the-range pair and resumes its main lines but also retains many technologies such as the FUZIONFIT+ compression band which is the very heart of the pair or the Creators Zones in the front.

If the concept of this new technology therefore remains present on the pair, the pimples which are visible on the front part of the upper are nevertheless different compared to the high-end pair. The Z sole is when it is well present. Finally and like the other versions, the Future Z 2.3 is distinguished by the PUMA logo in gray while it is black on the Future Z 1.3.

name : Future Z 2.3

Technology: FUZIONFIT+ / Advanced Creators Zones / Dynamic Motion System

Possible types of soles: FG/AG (dry land) / MxSG (greasy ground) / MG (synthetic field) / TT (stabilized)

Price : 130€

.

PUMA Future Z 2.3

Future Z 3.3

Here’s the pair you’re going to see the most if you hit the amateur courts on the weekend. Again, the Future Z 3.3 is visually close to its big sister, the 1.3. A real good point for the German brand since one of the purchasing criteria for these mid-range models is to be able to wear the same pair as the pros but with a lower budget.

In addition to the design, the Future Z 3.3 retains the main lines of the silo since the band FUZIONFIT+ is still present just like the Creators Zones. But like version 2.3, if the name of the technology and its usefulness are still in place, the result is still different and the pimples that appear are of a completely different consistency compared to the other versions.

name : FutureZ 3.3

Technology: FUZIONFIT+ / Advanced Creators Zones

Possible sole types: FG/AG(dry ground) /MxSG(greasy ground) / MG(synthetic field) / TT (stabilized)

Price : 80€

.

PUMA Future Z 3.3

Future Z 4.3

While the first three versions retained an identical line to the top-of-the-range model, the Future Z 4.3 is intended to be largely different. Not only is the upper much lower than other versions but the band FUZIONFIT+ has disappeared, replaced by a graphic that refers to it. On the front, fine reliefs seem to echo the technology Creators Zones while the PU sole is classic.

name : Future Z 4.3

Technology:

Possible types of soles: FG (dry land) / AG (synthetic field) / SG (greasy ground)

Price : 55€

.

PUMA Future Z 4.3