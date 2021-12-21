from 600 to 45 thousand dollars in 5 years, that’s why young people like it

Young people like Bitcoin, it’s a fact. According to an article in the Financial Times, this is identifiable in the fact that the Queen of cryptocurrencies, which started it all, has passed from 600 to 45 thousand dollars in 5 years. An increase in the 7,400%. Which makes inexperienced teenagers think that growth will continue in the future.

In reality this is not quite true, and the many setbacks of the Bitcoin rallies prove it. The first, most significant, was held during 2017, when it came to close to 20 thousand dollars in mid-December after a ride that lasted all year. But from there, he retracted heavily and within exactly one year came to quote about 3 thousand dollars.

Sure, growth filming in 2019, settling on a average of 8 thousand dollars, moving in a range between 6 thousand and 11 thousand US dollars until August 2020. When the price went up again and this time with more decision up to 67 thousand dollars toccati in April.

But here we have seen another strong rebound, with Bitcoin arriving as well under 40 thousand US dollars. To then rise again from the autumn.

So, there is a lot of volatility in this asset, which in fact it is very dangerous. Here for example we have tried to explain better how does it work, for an investment more careful and conscientious.

But let’s go back to the love story between Bitcoin and young people.

Because young people like Bitcoin

This interest is alive Also in Italy. As he explains to Linkiesta Alessio Semoli, president of Prana Ventures (the first Italian Operational Venture Capital, which supports entrepreneurs in the digital sector):

Millennials and Generation Z in particular are getting closer to the world of crypto, a little by nature and a little because many young people are pushed to invest in technologies that are closest to their way of living and seeing the world, certainly more similar. to cryptocurrencies and blockchain compared to more traditional investment options

Even the world of work is increasingly inclined to cryptocurrencies: GameStop posted a job ad looking for a senior software engineer for a possible NFT platform. Something similar did Reddit: the American aggregation and discussion site that has become famous for hypes triggered at the beginning of 2021 in favor of some titles under the short-handed strategy (on all just GameStop and BlackBarry).

In fact, even Reddit is looking for a senior software engineer for a platform that features “digital assets supported by NFT“.

And what to say about Amazon Web Services looking for one financial services specialist.

In short, many opportunities but also risks. Like all innovations.