From a 5-10% weight loss, the complications of obesity remit

Cristóbal Morales, member of the board of directors of the Spanish Obesity Society (SEEDO) and endocrinologist at the Vithas Seville Hospital and the Virgen de la Macarena University Hospital in Seville, defends that obesity should be considered a disease. For this specialist, obesity problems are not limited only to dietary, hormonal or genetic habits, but begin in the womb.

“The best gift a mother can give her child is her uterus. In the maternal womb is where the origin is. It is true that we are born with genes, we inherit that genetic information and if the family is obese, that genetic load is inherited by the child2. But an unfavorable maternal environment with overweight or malnutrition can also cause genes to be modified and cause the child to develop obesity in the future. That’s why it’s important to have optimal metabolic health.” Morales underlines the importance of the baby’s first thousand days. This phase includes preconception, pregnancy, and the first few days after birth. “This is going to mark her and can cause her to develop that metabolic complication,” she says.

complications

Dr. Morales calls the complications of obesity the comorbidities associated with this pathology. “We like to call them complications, because the common cause is excess weight. Metabolic complications are classified into the three Cs, including diabetes, heart attack, stroke and dyslipidemia; mental complications, in which low self-esteem, anxiety and depression appear; and the mechanics, which refer to joint problems. In reality there are more than two hundred complications, not forgetting cancer, associated with obesity, but with a clear message: they are all preventable if we act early in the patient with this problem”, he assures.

In addition to the physical complications, the psychological problems associated with this type of patient cannot be forgotten. They are diseases that have deep roots from childhood. Among these patients, 70.3% have anxiety problems, and 66.2% have depression3. These problems also affect the family and even the professional sphere “The obese tend to have less access to certain jobs. Mind and body are related, and sometimes these problems lead to obesity and obesity fuels those problems. It is a vicious circle that requires psychological help.”

personalized treatment

To carry out an effective treatment, it must be insisted that obesity is a disease, with deep biological, psychological, epigenetic, environmental and genetic roots. “The treatment is very complex, because it must be personalized. The fundamental thing is to change your lifestyle, return to a Mediterranean diet, with physical exercise and an adequate sleep pattern. Depending on the patient, a specific profile can be addressed with pharmacological treatment, another profile that requires endoscopic treatment or even another that requires metabolic surgery”, says the endocrinologist. The important thing is to carry out a comprehensive therapy and depending on the patient, one thing will be more focused than another.

Obesity complications subside if the patient manages to lose weight. “There are studies that indicate that from a loss of 5 or 10% of fat mass, we achieve that their metabolic state improves and the risk disappears4. With a 15% weight loss, we are already undergoing a diabetes review. Many of these complications can be reversed. Therefore, losing weight is gaining health”, says the expert.

It also improves mechanical pathology, lumbar pain and, above all, functionality. The patient adapts better to exercise. “Everyday things like being able to tie your shoes make your life change. We work to lose fat mass while maintaining muscle mass, which is why it is important to have the collaboration of physical activity professionals, psychologists and nutritionists”, comments the doctor.

In the opinion of Cristóbal Morales, it is essential that obesity is currently addressed through an interdisciplinary team. “We are committed to teamwork. It is a very complex disease and a public health problem. We need to act with many tools. 3% of the GDP goes to the complications of obesity, that is why we must focus on an early approach that has to go hand in hand with a team of specialists”.

It is important for the health system to invest in prevention, diagnosis and approach to treat obesity effectively. “For every euro invested in obesity prevention, 6 euros are saved,” says the specialist. “That is why it is essential to address this problem as soon as possible, with preventive means, awareness, but also treatment and proper diagnosis. There is a huge taboo and the obese person feels guilty. When he goes to the public system, he already comes to us with complications. We are 20 years late, that is why it is essential to give birth to this disease”, concludes Dr. Morales.

‘Bigger than me’

‘Bigger than me’ is a movement of Novo Nordisk and the Spanish Society of Obesity (SEEDO), which among its objectives is to change the social perception of people who live with overweight and obesity. The initiative aims to give visibility to this highly stigmatized disease and break down false myths, since, beyond hygienic-dietary habits, emotions, genetics and hormones play a fundamental role in its evolution. Helena García, doctor in Clinical and Health Psychology and researcher at the La Paz-IdiPAZ University Hospital in Madrid, participates in this project and insists that “we have to end the ridicule of the fat man as if he were a second-class citizen because it does not comply with the canons of perfection set perversely by our society”. ‘Bigger than me’ also has as its ambassador the designer and businesswoman, Vicky Martín Berrocal, who assures that she had a problem with her weight that she was not aware of. “It’s a taboo subject and it’s time to start talking about it with empathy and respect,” she says.

