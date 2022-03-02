From a car: Yailin la Más Viral, girlfriend of Anuel AA, took all eyes

yailin He has been enjoying a fairy tale since his relationship with Anuel AA began. As in all fantasy and love stories, we find enemies and problems that do not allow it to be all happiness. The 20-year-old Dominican singer has received hundreds of criticisms from network users and especially from some Karol G fans in the short term of her affair with the interpreter of “La Jeepeta”.

Yailin the Most Viral, as she is popularly known on social networks, accompanied a few weeks ago to Anuel AA to the NBA All Star Celebrity Game. This 2022 edition had the participation of musicians Jimmy Allen, Machine Gun Kellyy, Quavo, Kane Brown, Jack Harlow and Anjali Ranadive.

Related news

Anuel AA He is a fervent admirer of the sport and on more than one occasion has made references to basketball and its legends in his lyrics or video clips. Even the Puerto Rican rapper has a tattoo of the Chicago Bulls logo, a team where the magnificent Michael Jordan played.

Source: Instagram @yailinlamasviralreali

For its part, Yailin the Most Viral garnered a large number of likes by sharing a photo of him posing inside a race car wearing an elegant outfit from a well-known clothing brand, consisting of leggings and a printed top. In addition, the Latin brunette completed her look with her loose hair and subtle make-up.

Source: Instagram @yailinlamasviralreal

“A woman should be two things who she wants and what she wants ????” wrote yailin to accompany his successful pic on the social network Instagram. Always very attentive to your posts Anuel commented on the post with a “PERFECT MAMI”.