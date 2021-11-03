“From a character point of view these guys never disappoint me. We have to grow up”

Speaking to the microphones of MilanTv, Stefano Pioli spoke in the post-match of Milan-Porto. These are his words:

On the game and on the performance.

“We were a little below our standards in the first half while we did better in the second half. Going behind has destabilized us a bit. It would have been an important win for our standings and morale. We tried but this is the Champions League and we know it’s a difficult competition “

On the growth of Milan.

“We must continue to grow, we are a young team with many players who had never played in the Champions League. These experiences are used to improve and understand that concentration and attitude on the pitch must always be maximum in champions.”

“It is a period with many injuries that prevented me from letting some players catch their breath. I am satisfied with the response and the desire of my players. We went under and we tried to win until the end. From a character point of view these guys do not disappoint me. never”

On the derby.

“Now there is the derby and we have to recover our physical and mental strength well. It is an important match and there will be plenty of motivation. We must be ready and try to get the 3 points.”

On the fans.

“The fans are fantastic, they never fail to support us. Pioli is on fire is one of the most beautiful emotions I have experienced in my career”