From a Disney star like Selena Gomez to working as a waiter in a New York restaurant

For decades, Disney it has become a veritable celebrity factory. World-renowned artists such as Selena Gómez, Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus and even the iconic Britney Spears took their first steps in the world of entertainment in a production of this important television network. However, not all Disney child artists have had the same success in their adult lives, so they have had to resort to other jobs that are very different and completely removed from the world of acting. This is the case of Dylan Sprouseone of the twins who became world famous for his performance in the series ‘Hotel dulce hotel: The adventures of Zack and Cody (2005) with his brother Cole Sprouse. And it is that, although in 2010 the brothers were on the list of the richest teenagers in the worldthe truth is that Dylan quickly got fed up with fame and made the decision to work as waiter in a restaurant In New York.

However, this new job had the opposite effect, given that every day he received a large number of visitors who came to photograph him while he waited on the tables of the restaurant, becoming the focus of paparazzi and press attention. For that reason, Dylan decided to explain through his Tumblr page the reasons that led him to become a waiter.



Dylan Sprouse

As he indicated, he is not working as a waiter because he is bankrupt, as was speculated in the local newspapers, since his financial situation is “secure” and in reality what he is looking for is “a way to obtain new experiences”.

In addition, the one who was one of the most famous twins on television assured that with this job as a waiter he hopes to be able to combat his video game addictionsince he needs to have a job that allows him to get out of the house and have a little social life to keep himself busy and away from the consoles. “I feel more comfortable when I am working and doing something; criticizing someone for that is quite rare”, he stated in the publication. Likewise, he indicated that this decision does not mean his definitive retirement from acting, since he hopes to be able to act again at some point, so he doesn’t think his current job is a step backwards in his life, but rather a move “in another direction”.

Dylan Sprouse’s career

At a very young age, Dylan and his brother Cole played Patrick Kelly in the series ‘Grace Under Fire’, between 1993 and 1998. A year later, they both played Julian McGrath in the film ‘A cool dad’starring Adam Sandler.

However, both Dylan and his brother established themselves in the world of acting when they became a Disney star by starring in ‘Hotel dulce hotel: The adventures of Zack and Cody’ (2005-2008) and ‘Zack & Cody: all at board’ (2008-2011). After a hiatus of almost six years, Dylan starred in the film ‘Dismissed’ and in 2020 ‘After: in a thousand pieces’.