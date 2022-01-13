World

From a fine of up to three years in prison: this is what Djokovic risks in Serbia for having violated his isolation

Photo of James Reno James Reno10 hours ago
0 31 1 minute read

Novak Djokovic risks a fine or even jail in Serbia. The world’s number one tennis player could pay dearly for the decision to breach isolation while he was positive for Covid last month, legal sources cited by the Guardian. Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic called Djokovic’s behavior “a clear violation” of the rules. Breaking the isolation rules in Serbia is a crime under Article 248 of the Criminal Code, punishable by a fine or a prison sentence of up to three years. Lawyers quoted by the Serbian media explained that Djokovic, as an extremely popular figure in the country, could face an exemplary sanction if he is found guilty. However, the most likely hypothesis is that he will be able to negotiate and obtain reliance on social services.

Djokovic’s admission

In the early stages of the pandemic, several Serbian citizens who tested positive for Covid were sentenced to prison terms of up to three years for failing to comply with the mandatory 14 days of solitary confinement. The most recent convictions, however, have generally resulted in fines of around 150,000 dinars (around 1,200 euros). After discovering that he was positive for Covid, on 18 December last, Djokovic violated his isolation by meeting in Belgrade journalists from The team for an interview. The Serbian tennis player himself admitted it on Instagram: «I didn’t want to disappoint the journalist, but I made sure to maintain social distancing and to wear a mask, except when they photographed me. After the interview I went home for the expected period of isolation, but looking back it was a mistake in judgment and I admit that I should have rescheduled the commitment ».

Read also:

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno10 hours ago
0 31 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

“Done the homework to join the EU but it will not be a matter of life or death” – Corriere.it

November 18, 2021

New European sanctions on Belarus Lukashenko: ‘We will fight, I’m not joking’ – World

November 15, 2021

The European Council has criticized Italy for travel restrictions

4 weeks ago

customer of an all-you-can-eat kicked out after consuming 6 kg of food

November 19, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button