From a fine of up to three years in prison: this is what Djokovic risks in Serbia for having violated his isolation

Novak Djokovic risks a fine or even jail in Serbia. The world’s number one tennis player could pay dearly for the decision to breach isolation while he was positive for Covid last month, legal sources cited by the Guardian. Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic called Djokovic’s behavior “a clear violation” of the rules. Breaking the isolation rules in Serbia is a crime under Article 248 of the Criminal Code, punishable by a fine or a prison sentence of up to three years. Lawyers quoted by the Serbian media explained that Djokovic, as an extremely popular figure in the country, could face an exemplary sanction if he is found guilty. However, the most likely hypothesis is that he will be able to negotiate and obtain reliance on social services.

Djokovic’s admission

In the early stages of the pandemic, several Serbian citizens who tested positive for Covid were sentenced to prison terms of up to three years for failing to comply with the mandatory 14 days of solitary confinement. The most recent convictions, however, have generally resulted in fines of around 150,000 dinars (around 1,200 euros). After discovering that he was positive for Covid, on 18 December last, Djokovic violated his isolation by meeting in Belgrade journalists from The team for an interview. The Serbian tennis player himself admitted it on Instagram: «I didn’t want to disappoint the journalist, but I made sure to maintain social distancing and to wear a mask, except when they photographed me. After the interview I went home for the expected period of isolation, but looking back it was a mistake in judgment and I admit that I should have rescheduled the commitment ».

Read also: