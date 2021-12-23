From a fossil embryo the confirmation of the connection between dinosaurs and birds





A new study based on examining a fossilized dinosaur embryo has provided new and further evidence to support the contention that birds as we know them evolved from what were once considered “giant lizards.”

The fossil embryo was discovered in the rocks of eastern China around 2000 and is kept at the Yingliang Stone Nature History Museum in Fujian Province, where it was nicknamed “Baby Yingliang”. With an estimated length of 27cm from head to tail, the creature was inside an egg 17cm long.

Paleontologists believe it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur, or oviraptosaurus, dating back to 72-66 million years ago, or the Cretaceous period. S.according to the study published today in the journal “Science” lThe position of the embryo inside the egg suggests that these dinosaurs developed postures similar to those of birds close to hatching. The Chinese, British and Canadian scientists working on the study found that Baby Yingliang’s posture is unique among known dinosaur embryos: the head is located under the body, with feet on either side, and the back is arched. along the blunt end of the egg. Never before seen in dinosaurs, this position is similar to that of bird embryos.

Before hatching, birds develop a series of bowing postures, in which they fold the body and extend the head under the wings. Embryos that fail to reach these positions are more likely to die from an unsuccessful hatch.

By comparing Baby Yingliang to embryos from other dinosaurs and birds, the research team hypothesized that such pre-hatching behavior, which was previously thought to be unique to birds, evolved in theropods tens or hundreds of millions of years ago. Fion Waisum Ma, first co-author and PhD researcher at the University of Birmingham, explained that the embryo study could help strengthen understanding of dinosaur growth and reproduction. a chicken are similarly positioned inside the egg; this perhaps indicates similar pre-hatching behaviors ».

According to Steve Brusatte of the University of Edinburgh, who is part of the research team, this tiny dinosaur fetus looks just like a baby bird curled up in its egg, providing even “more evidence that many features of today’s birds come from their dinosaur ancestors.”

Dinosaur embryos are among the rarest fossils. To further test the hypothesis raised in the study, further findings are needed on the matter, concluded co-author Xing Lida, a professor at China University of Geosciences.