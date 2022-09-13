From a galaxy far, far away… Rogue One: A Star Wars Story returns

Return from a galaxy far, far away… Rogue One: A Star Wars Storythe franchise tape starwars starring the mexican diego moon will be projected in format IMAX in some rooms Cinepolis; you can also enjoy a preview of Andor.

rogue one : A Star Wars Story re-releases on IMAX screen + Andor

the premiere of Andor has brought with it excellent news for fans of the Star Wars universe, as +WHAT CINEMA of Cinépolis will re-release rogue one; The tape can be seen from September 8 in CDMX IMAX theaters, we will also have an exclusive preview of the original Disney Plus series. The pre-sale and sale of tickets is now available and below we will leave you purchase links.

With starwars everything is a puzzle of thousands of pieces, since each of its productions corresponds to a space and time within the franchise; in the case of rogue one We closely follow the adventures of a group of rebels who seek to steal and stop the gigantic weapon known as the death star, capable of destroying entire planets; the events in this film take place 5 years after Andor and a little before STAR WARS: episode IV A new hope.

It’s a fan favorite

The latest wave of Star Wars movies were developed in conjunction with Disneythis brought with it a series of inconsistencies in the saga, especially in the last 3 episodes, by the way, they do not finish convincing either Star Wars fans or specialized critics, which does happen with Rogue One , because many consider it the hidden gem of the franchise and the best production along with The Mandalorian since Mickey Mouse took command of LucasFilm.

It doesn’t matter what time of your life it has come starwarsif you are already beginning to consider yourself a fan of the franchise and this whole universe is capturing you, either because of the series or let’s admit it because of BAbey Yoda (if we know it’s called Grogu), maybe this revival is for you; you will love the performances of Diego Luna and Felicity Jones, it is also a type of story that we are not so used to seeing on the big screen, from September 8 you will be able to experience it and see for yourself.

We don’t know if the Andor Sneak Peek, which opens September 21, comes before or after the screening, but the IMAX experience is always welcome in any film; in the following link you can save your tickets or search in which Cinépolis complexes it will be projected Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Everything you need to know about Rogue One