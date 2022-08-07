From a photo of Kim Kardashian to the discovery of a vast trafficking in antiquities: scandal at the museum

It is as if the pyramid of Cheops suddenly trembled on its thousand-year-old foundations. At the end of May, “le Canard enchaîné” reveals that the former boss of the Louvre museum in person, Jean-Luc Martinez, is indicted for “money laundering” and “complicity in organized fraud”. Serious charges against a respected man, from a modest background, director of these venerable walls from 2013 to 2021.

In question: nothing less than a traffic in looted antiquities. Monumental works, having cost millions of euros to the largest museums that acquired them, would have a fraudulent origin − they would have been looted during the recent uprisings in the Arab world… No suspicion of personal enrichment is, as things stand, reported regarding the former manager, who denies any involvement. It prevents. How could the boss of a place of worldwide prestige find himself in police custody for three days like a common bandit?

“We are dealing with antiquities trafficking on an unprecedented, international scale. The facts are well established.”immediately announces Me Jean-Jacques Neuer, the Louvre Abu Dhabi lawyer who filed a civil action. Seven Egyptian antiquities from the prestigious Emirati museum, acquired between 2014 and 2017, for more than 50 million euros, have already been identified as coming from looting…

Worse still, in this sprawling affair which actually concerns hundreds of works, some