From a simple pimple to the risk of cancer: Valentina Ferragni talks about the face operation

Take pieces of your life, even the painful ones, and show them to those who follow it with the aim of spreading a message that is important to them. It is not the first time that Valentina Ferragni it does and this time we talk about health, treatment and prevention. “This morning I took off the ‘thing’ I’ve had on my forehead for more or less a year.” Thus began the confession of Valentina Ferragni on Instagram with which she told of having undergone a facial surgery.

From a simple pimple to cancer risk

“It started as a pimple under the skin but has changed over the year for the worse. Right now we don’t know what it really is: it could be a simple cyst or, at worst, a basalioma (malignant but not particularly aggressive tumor. ) “, explained the influencer to the followers. “The doctor removed it with an electric scalpel because this part of the skin will be analyzed to understand what it is. I’ll let you know!”. “Now I have 3 stitches and a patch for a week! Needless to say, I was very worried about the problem, about the surgery (luckily the first in my life), about the scar on my forehead but in the end the most important thing is the health “, he wrote again sharing the post-operative images.

The importance of prevention

Eventually the important message arrives: “So don’t hesitate to go to the doctor if you feel that something is changing, if your skin has a problem, if you are not feeling well … health is the most important thing ever. And remember , every scar is a battle we have won. ” Then Valentina updated her followers in her Stories by posting a photo of her in bed with ice on her forehead: “Ice and go. Until next Saturday I will have the points, I will always have to sleep on my stomach and I will not be able to wash my hair alone , otherwise everything will proceed normally “.

Instagram photo