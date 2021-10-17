From A to G, the new alphabet to take the (ecological) footprint of our household appliances – Corriere.it

A +++, C, F. Letters and signs that often attract our attention when we are faced with a new household appliance, from the refrigerator to the washing machine. We are talking about the energy label, a set of information that indicates the efficiency, or the consumption of a product (which will then translate into the final amount of our bill). The topic became very topical when on March 1, 2021 the European Union decided that these labels would be changed, because they are now considered inadequate.. To understand: if before the efficiency rating scale went from A +++ (maximum efficiency) to D (minimum), now the language has been simplified, leaving only from A to G.

“The EU has put itself in the consumer’s perspective,” explains Eva Alessi, WWF Italy’s sustainability manager. «The new models of household appliances on the market are increasingly efficient, most are classified as A +++ or A ++, while the lower classes practically no longer exist. Hence the reasoning of the European Union that has “rescaled” efficiency, reducing the number of letters available. In practice, the E and F classes are no longer on the market, so it was obsolete to still have these classes“. Inside the label, depending on the product category, the information shown changes: the class A of a washing machine, for example, is different from that of a TV screen. They range from water consumption to the noise emitted.

The stamps for new products The change of course was immediate for the "new" products, still in the production phase, which had to show the new labels within fifteen days. For products already on the market, the definitive changeover will take place after November 30th. "The criteria have become stricter and no household appliance will enter the A range, but perhaps B and C»Continues Alessi, who then specifies:« This does not mean that household appliances consume more, on the contrary, the performances are the same if not better. The new scale will give a new impulse to producers to further improve efficiency ». The transition will end on March 1, 2024, when some class F appliances and those of our class G appliances will no longer be able to be sold.. In these first months, meanwhile, we could see appliances that have two labels, the old one and the new one.

The doubt triggered by the double label We must not be scared, the WWF Italy expert reassures us, because “The double label is an accompaniment of the consumer towards the new, the old A +++ which becomes B or C. This helps us learn to” read “and understand the new information”. The double labeling, in fact, confirms that the product meets the requirements of both. More specifically, the new labels have been applied since March on refrigerators and freezers, dishwashers, washing machines and external monitors (such as those of televisions or personal computers). From 1 September they have also been applied to light bulbs and lamps with fixed light sources. Finally, as the European Community specifies on its website (read here), in the coming years it will also be the turn of other products.

The technical sheet The European Union’s commitment to the environment has not been limited to energy efficiency, but has also resulted in a number of ecodesign rules, in particular on repairability and in the obligation for manufacturers to keep available spare parts for a number of years even after the products are no longer on the market. But let’s go back to information contained within the labels: those wishing to enter more specifically have a QR code (printed next to the classification) that allows them to enter the technical data sheet of the product.

And the old appliances? Thanks to the smartphone, in short, it is possible to access a database managed directly by the Union, which indicates the detailed consumption of the new device. «For washing machines, dishwashers and washer-dryers, we refer to the consumption calculated over three hundred washing cycles. For a refrigerator, on the other hand, it is calculated on a thousand hours of use ”, explains Alessi. «Finally, for a dishwasher the reference is to washing in ECO mode. They are simpler parameters to understand what the final consumption will be, another way to make the label more understandable ».