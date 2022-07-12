From a tourist spot to a narcocemetery; they fear finding up to 500 dead in Los Negritos

Villamar.— Until a few years ago, the place known as Los Negritos was visited by families from Michoacan, Jalisco Y Guanajuato who spent the weekends at the lake.

Now it is a forbidden place. The Michoacán prosecutor’s office and the General Prosecutor of the Republic (FGR) have been working here since June 18, locating and exhuming bodies in a clandestine grave. Until yesterday they had found the bodies of 25 people. Activists consider that there could be up to 500.

While the work progresses, vans with the acronym of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) circulate in the surroundings to intimidate.

It also reads: They shoot down a family during a party

Los Negritos is located at the apex of the municipalities of Villamar, Sahuayo, Jiquilpan, Venustiano Carranza and Santiago Tangamandapio, in what is now known as the Caround death.

Of the bodies found, 23 have been unearthed by personnel from the Michoacán prosecutor’s office and two more by the FGR.

Eight have been identified and 17 remain unknown. Among the identified victims there are three from Jiquilpan —a woman—, a man from Sahuayo, a man from La Barca, Jalisco, and two more from the State of Mexico.

Relatives say there are more than 500

The San Pedro Cahro collective in Search of Angels was the one who put pressure on the authorities to start the excavations in Los Negritos.

The collective was formed by Isis del Rocio Macias Gracian, after the kidnapping and disappearance of his brother Jesús, who was found dead five months after starting his search.

Isis del Rocío’s fight led state authorities to arrest those responsible for the kidnapping and murder of her brother.

Her fight did not end there, she decided to continue working and support other families who have not been lucky enough to find their missing loved ones.

“I continue in this because I know what it feels like to have a missing relative and that there is no one who gives you support or is encouraged to carry out this type of search,” he explained.

About the grave found in the blacks, the founder of the group estimated that there could be more than 500 buried bodies on that site, on the border between Michoacán and Jalisco.

“There is information that there may even be human remains buried on that property for seven or eight years and to date,” he said.

Isis del Rocío explained to EL UNIVERSAL that the sheets of calls and messages of many disappeared show that the last telephony activities were recorded at that point.

He advanced that many of the bodies will not be able to be rescued, because that property is in a geothermal zone.

“Many of the bodies could be inside the boiling wells or the lake, and the people who are from here in the region know that if that happened, those bodies can no longer be rescued because they are like volcano vents,” exposed.

He also revealed that based on the data given by the families that have approached the group, there are more than 2 thousand missing people from different parts of the Lerma-Chapala region.

It also reads: The body of a Mexican who died in a shooting arrives

“My sister can be there”

María, (fictitious name for security reasons), believes that her sister, who disappeared two years ago, could be in the Los Negritos grave.

“Right now with what is known and what is being seen in Los Negritos lake, I feel that it is there [enterrada] she too, because it was where the bad guys always took them,” he explained.

María said that the last time she saw her sister was on May 4, 2020 when, together with her four-year-old son, she left her house to go to the party of one of her friends.

“The boy came home alone. My mom and I went to look for her and there was no one at that party anymore. Since then we no longer heard from her, ”he recounted.

He pointed out that neighbors revealed to them that he arrived armed people in some vans and they took her sister and another girl.

María said that they are not looking for those responsible, “only the bodies of our relatives.

“My sister was very cheerful; She liked to party a lot. She had many friends that perhaps had to do with it, but that she was in something wrong, no, “she specified.

The woman indicated that despite the fact that she recently joined the San Pedro Cahro collective in Search of Angels, she has already received death threats from organized crime.

He denounced that the criminals They have called her to demand that she stop searching for her sister, otherwise they will kill her and her family.

“They tell us that they know we live without problems and well, but that if we want to keep looking, they are going to kill us all,” he said.

Even so, María emphatically said that she will continue the search for her sister and that nothing will stop her until she has her body and a place to pray to her and bring her flowers.

“It is the most exhausting thing that can happen, because we do not know if she is alive, if she is dead; It is a very great pain and until she is there, that is when one is going to rest, ”he reiterated.

Work on death row

The Corridor of Death crosses the municipalities of Cotija, Jiquilpan, Sahuayo, Marcos Castellanos, Villamar, Venustiano Carranza, Briseñas, Pajacuarán, Vista Hermosa, Chavinda, Tangamandapio, Jacona and Zamora.

The residents have given it this name because of the high degree of violence that exists in the region, forced disappearances, kidnappings, massacres and attacks against municipal, state and federal forces.

THE UNIVERSAL He toured a large part of that strip bordering Jalisco, which is currently in dispute between two internal groups of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

The search and excavation work in Los Negritos is headed by personnel from the Michoacán prosecutor’s office, supported by state Public Security and the municipal police.

These tasks have been temporarily joined by the Attorney General’s Office and aid bodies that, together, have worked for several days to locate more victims.

In the field, the work of the canine binomial is unstoppable. Manchas is the dog responsible for detecting buried bodies and is led by a specialist.

“There are already more than 110 points in which we believe that there are remains of buried victims”, releases the member of a group that waits outside the place.

While everyone works they are closely watched. The authorities are not spared from being stalked by the armed groups that circulate in vans labeled with the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) logos.

The criminal convoys circulate at high speed around that property and are detected from a distance by the security forces, who turn on their alerts.

In the distance, only the engines of the vans and the screams that try to scare away the security and law enforcement agencies can be heard.

“These criminals are bothered that the government digs up the people they killed,” says a day laborer who passes through the place and who requested anonymity.

It also reads: They ask to speed up the repatriation of bodies

a resting place

Los Negritos was, many years ago, a place of recreation for the inhabitants of the region and some tourists from Jalisco and Guanajuato who liked it.

A neighbor recalled that although people could not go into the lake, they all enjoyed nature, the grills and the family kiosks that are on that site.

“This place was turned into a graveyard. Families and tourists used to come here for the weekend or on vacation,” he assured.

He said that half of that property belongs to the Villamar city council and the rest to other municipal governments, so at first it was free, but then the criminal groups in turn took over the place and made it an extermination camp and a clandestine cemetery.

“We all know what has been happening here for many years. We just heard the pam, pam, pam!, of the machine guns every day, but if we said something they killed us, ”he said.

Meanwhile, the authorities assured that they will continue with the search work on the property, despite the criminal siege.

The group, for its part, asks that they be allowed to enter and join the search, tracking and excavation work to advance in the rescue of more bodies, in a place that could be one of the largest clandestine cemeteries in the country. .