From a US research doubts on the discovery of liquid water on Mars – Space & Astronomy

The discovery of liquid water under the South Pole of Mars was a ‘mirage’, in which Italy played a leading role: this is how a research from the University of Texas at Austin defines the sea of ​​liquid water discovered in 2018 under the Martian South Pole thanks to data from the European Mars Express probe, and the debate immediately ignites.

Published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, the American research finds that the sea is nothing more than an expanse of volcanic plains that lie beneath the surface of the red planet. “It is in the very nature of science that in every discovery there is a debate and we look for elements to refute the theses of others, but doing it with such clear-cut statements, claiming to define ‘truth’, is nothing short of unpleasant”, he said. commented to ANSA Enrico Flamini, president of the International School of Research for Planetary Sciences (Irsps) at the University of Chieti-Pescara and one of the authors of the research published just over three years ago in the journal Science, when he was scientific director of the Italian Space Agency (ASI). “An unscientific attempt at revenge”, he added.

It all started in 2018, when the all-Italian group led by Roberto Orosei, of the National Institute of Astrophysics (Inaf), published in Science the discovery of a basin of liquid and brackish water in the subsoil, at the South Pole of Mars. A historical discovery, which came thanks to the observations made with the Mars Express probe of the European Space Agency (ESA), which immediately caused a stir. Since the following months, some studies have tried to question it but have so far failed. Last in chronological order is the one published by the University of Texas, according to which the water basin detected in the Mars Express radar images would actually be the reflection of lava surfaces generated by ancient eruptions.

It was just a ‘mirage’, writes the press release announcing the work signed by the planetologist Cyril Grima and which also recalls another recent study in which clay was instead proposed as a source of ‘blunder’ of the Italian discovery. For Flamini “these are all interesting observations, but many of these had already been taken into consideration in our work”. And on the presence of underground lava, he adds: “in the whole Southern Martian hemisphere there are no traces of lava structures, it is therefore difficult to hypothesize that there is only one and so vast”. For Flamini “it is important that there is an open and honest debate in science, and it is a pity when some works are proposed with such assertive tones. It is not a debate: it rather seems to be a revenge”.