From a yacht, Salma Hayek raises the temperature in a swimsuit

Salma Hayek She has always been a talented and professional woman, but also very fun and spontaneous. She recently took a picture with Marc Anthony and his girlfriend Nadia Ferreira at their London show. Both the Mexican actress and Miss Paraguay danced salsa all night while singing all the salsa hits in the front row.

“Last night surrounded by so many beautiful and powerful women. Thanks London! Thank you salma for accompanying me”, wrote Marc Anthony in the photograph with both beauties. The posting was undoubtedly praised infinitely by its millions of followers. “Marc, you’re a skinny LUCKY OR…!!!!!!!!” one fan commented.

In the last few hours, the actress shared a series of photos on her Twitter account. Instagram where he has more than 21 million followers. They immediately became a trend and were shared on different social networks. The post quickly surpassed 300,000 likes and 1,600 comments.

In the photographs, salma posed on top of a yacht table in a pink two-piece swimsuit. Next to her is her husband since 2009, businessman François-Henri Pinault. “#dancingontables #sailing” were the hashtags that the actress used as an epigraph, whose meaning in Spanish is “dancing on the table” and “sailing”.

Nadia Ferreira, Marc Anthony’s girlfriend with whom he was having fun the other night, left his ‘like’. “Stay with someone who looks at you the way Fraçois looks at salma”, “Give me a kiss from the soul” and “My role model. My biggest inspiration. Love from your Pakistani fangirl” were some of the messages from her fans.