From a yacht, Salma Hayek raises the temperature in a swimsuit

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 47 1 minute read

Salma Hayek She has always been a talented and professional woman, but also very fun and spontaneous. She recently took a picture with Marc Anthony and his girlfriend Nadia Ferreira at their London show. Both the Mexican actress and Miss Paraguay danced salsa all night while singing all the salsa hits in the front row.

“Last night surrounded by so many beautiful and powerful women. Thanks London! Thank you salma for accompanying me”, wrote Marc Anthony in the photograph with both beauties. The posting was undoubtedly praised infinitely by its millions of followers. “Marc, you’re a skinny LUCKY OR…!!!!!!!!” one fan commented.

