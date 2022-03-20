From a yacht, Thalía was photographed in a swimsuit and garnered thousands of compliments

Thalia She is undoubtedly one of the most famous singers and artists, not only in Mexico, where she is from, but also outside her country. Beyond her work that she does weekly, on the weekend, the interpreter of “You didn’t teach me” also takes advantage of her free time with her family.

For a few days, the artist began to order her feed of Instagram posting three photos with the same theme. First of all, the singer shared three images of her in pajamas. Second, she took some photos next to a graffiti wall. “The Museum of graffiti has my work and that of my son Matthew on one of its walls for a few days!” she wrote her in one of the posts.

Thalia from the sea. Source: Instagram @thalia

In the last hours, Thalia published some images and videos where she is seen wearing a black suit attached to the body that she uses as a swimsuit. “Marimar 4 ever” she wrote in the first post. “She Just Goes For It” she wrote in the second post where she is seen throwing herself into the sea from a luxurious yacht.

In the last post, Thalia She showed off her statuesque figure at 50 in a bathing suit, and left her hair in a ponytail and sunglasses. “Wonderful World of GM” was the text she left behind. Among all the posts, she exceeded 100 thousand likes and 1000 comments. Her husband, Tommy Mottola, left her emojis of fire and applause.

“Hello TaliHow great, I wish you could share the location of this beautiful dream place with us, ”asked a fan. “yassss queen!” Her niece, the famous actress Camila Sodi, told her, who accompanied her message with faces of her love interest. The rest of her thousands of fans also left her hundreds of compliments.