From a yacht: this is how the daughters of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez celebrated Lilibeth’s birthday

The eldest daughters of the Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez The 79-year-old have been estranged from their father for a long time due to differences within their family. Without going any further, a few days ago they released a joint song called ‘Bad’ that tells some passages of the tense relationship they have with the artist.

But the distances and the differences with the Puma Rodriguez, they don’t stop Liliana and Lilibeth from enjoying life. Last June 12, Lilibeth Morillo who is a singer and actress and does not use her father’s last name turned 53 and now a few days later she showed on social networks how well she had a good time.

“THAT WAS MY BIRTHDAY!!!! Before the end of the best month of the year #June, I’ll share with you how my day was! There are 3 acts! It’s getting good!!! I’m grateful to God for giving me another year and allowing me to live it together to those I love! Thank you for so many kindnesses and blessings and so many expressions of affection! #happybirthday to me! #happy #birthday for me!”, he wrote along with a series of videos Lilibeth Morillo in the social network of the camera.

“THIS IS HOW A BIRTHDAY IS CELEBRATED!!! I love the sea!!! Enjoying so many blessings, being surrounded by my affections is my best gift!!! I am grateful! #thanks #god #happybirthday to me #happy #birthday for me “, complete Lilibeth Morillo along with a clip in which she is seen on a luxurious yacht with her sister Liliana and her mother Lila Morillo.

Liliana and Lilibeth Morillo. Source: Terra archive

In the videos you can see how Lilibeth Morillo his day begins, he gets up, meets with his sister and mom and embarks on a yacht. She shows the inside of it, and how they prepare as a family to sail and enjoy the sun in the middle of the sea. Then the Morillo liven up and dive into the water to swim in crystal clear waters.