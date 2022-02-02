from acid green to chocolate color

Billie Eilish loves change, can’t do without it. Eclectic and chameleonic artist, she has shown off several times hair look dictating and anticipating trends, going from a sprinkle of acid green to a classic and even romantic chocolate color. Over the years, the rapper has been able to leave her mark by often involving her followers in her changes. Despite having been on the music scene for a few years, Billie Eilish is among the beauty icons most followed by generation Z. At just 19 years old, she is one of the most loved voices and has been able to nourish her fame also on the beauty side. Recently, in fact, the singer has also launched a very personal fragrance of her.

The hair look changes of Billie Eilish from the beginning to today

There are several look changes proposed by Billie Eilish over time. Many of her will remember her especially with an aggressive look, with the roots of the hair revived by a acid green in stark contrast to the tips of black hair. A look that Billie showed off on several red carpets, including the Grammy Awards 2020. On that occasion, she achieved an important record as the first female artist to have won the four main prizes at a young age (Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Song of the Year And Record of the Year).

But, even before that, Billie proposed a hair look that has since become one of the most loved by the stars, also emulated by Kim Kardashian and Megan Fox. On the red carpet of the Women In Musicthe singer proposed i silver hair with dark root, which made it even more silvery later and extra long.

Later Billie chose to spice up her hair with a bolder shade, opting for the blue. A new proposal that replaced the silver touch in 2018 and that he exhibited during New York Fashion Week. Playing with several more delicate shades, Billie came up with a single color total black, on which he was then able to apply fluorescent green. In 2019, Billie Eilish first simply livened up the root of her hair with a sprinkle of greenafter which over time it has prolonged the color.

Probably fed up with the green / black combo, in 2021 Billie surprised her fans with a hair look total blonde. She first showed it via social media, explaining that she spent several weeks bleaching her hair to achieve that result, then she showed it off in a photo shoot for Vogue.

Over the summer, the singer preserved the bright blonde, shortening the length by taking inspiration from an old photo of her mother. And, towards the end of the year, she completely changed color, moving to a nuance chocolate. All that remains is to wait to find out what the new color of 2022 will be.

READ ALSO: What are Nailfie, social-proof manicure photos