From Adam Sandler (amazing, huh?) To Britney Spears, here are the most googled stars for their style

The 2021 it was undoubtedly the year of the return of celebrities to the red carpets: the looks of the stars were long in coming, but apparently it is not their style choices that have influenced the most Generation Z. In fact, for four years now it is the latter that has held the reins – let’s face it – of what is considered cool and worthy of attention, and this year their research in terms of style has been more inspired by early 2000s: to prove it, Google’s annual report on trends of the last twelve months, with a ranking of the most clicked stars of the year for their looks. A surprising list, in which we find in the first place … Adam Sandler.

The actor has become a real fashion star thanks to his typical casual outfit twenty years ago: oversized t-shirts, basketball shorts, baggy jeans and sneakers that today we already consider old school.

Always in the mood for “nostalgia for times never lived” – at least, for Generation Z – the second most sought-after star of 2021 for his style was Britney Spears. One of the reasons is undoubtedly the legal dispute against his father, Jamie Spears, which recently ended in favor of the star, but not only: the style of the pop star, particularly in his video clip, it was in fact a great inspiration for the Halloween costumes of the very young. In the ranking we also find, of course, Harry Styles, Doja Cat and, although he is no longer in the White House, Melania Trump. The complete list in the gallery below.

