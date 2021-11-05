From Adrien Brody to Schwarzy: the most popular jackets in Hollywood

It is the most popular brand of Hollywood stars. He has designed jackets and vests for over 70 films in the past four years, from Star Wars to Avengers to James Bond.

The celebrity pampered brand is Matchless, founded in England in 1899, with over 120 years of history. It was re-launched by the brothers Manuele and Michele Malenotti, skilled in respecting the DNA of the brand proposed in its “made in Italy” version, with excellent and increasingly eco-sustainable materials. Because, as Manuele Malenotti says, “Hollywood glamor now has a green soul”. Which he feeds with a serious and certified ecological transition policy.

It is a reciprocated love that with Lady Gaga who in the House of Gucci wears an organic, chromo-free jacket in military green nappa (for sale online and already sold out in all Matchless stores worldwide). Eco-sustainable is also the jacket that Tom Cruise leads into an action of Mission Impossible 7 shot in Piazza San Marco in Venice.

Among the new Matchless fans there are also Adrien Brody who sports it in The French Dispatch (pictured above) and Tom Hardy, the interpreter of Venom 2, a blockbuster in America just released in Italian cinemas.

“We are always greener”, explains Manuele Malenotti who takes care of the business development and marketing of the brand. «We want to be close to the world of sustainable finance and invest in zero-emission projects that respect the environment. It is a work in progress and for us sustainability is the guiding light ». With already concrete results.

«Matchless», remembers his brother Michele, CEO of the brand, «has an amazing history in the world of motorcycles and our mission is to create the best green jackets for those on two wheels. Not only. We also produced an electric bike sold at the Rinascente in Rome and Milan (and online), the same one that Arnold Schwarzenegger, our longtime collaborator, uses in Los Angeles ».

These luxury bikes inspired by twenties motorbikes are combined with the new Minima collection made up of special, unisex jackets to be worn over the office suit. They are in organic cotton or recycled nylon, with a leather effect. To make them water-repellent there is a coating of marble powder. «And very soon», concludes Manuele Malenotti, «the Hollywood stars will also move on the electric motorcycles we are about to launch».