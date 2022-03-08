from Aeneas a clarification on non-dispersing roofs

There are several interesting changes that have reached the 110% superbonus from the 13 regulatory measures that have modified the Law Decree n. 34/2020 (Relaunch Decree). Among these, one that is still being discussed is that which came from the Law of 30 December 2020, n. 178 (Budget Law 2021) relating to the thermal insulation intervention provided for in art. 119, paragraph 1, letter a) of the Relaunch Decree.

External thermal insulation and roof

We remind you, in fact, that following the 2021 Budget Law, the towed thermal insulation intervention of the opaque vertical, horizontal or inclined surfaces had to affect the building envelope with an incidence greater than 25% (the so-called thermal coat) including the roof insulation, without limiting the concept of dispersing surface to the existing attic room only.

A possibility subject to different interpretations, including some that would have gone against the definition given in the MiSE decree of 26 June 2015 (Minimum Requirements Decree), in which Article 2, paragraph 2, letter a) means “dispersing surface S (m2): surface that delimits the conditioned volume V with respect to the outside, to the ground, to environments with different temperatures or environments not equipped with an air conditioning system“.

The clarifications of Enea

In order not to undermine the concept of “dispersing surface” consolidated for years and applied within the definition of the “S / V shape ratio”, on which they have depended over time:

the maximum permissible limits of the volume coefficients of thermal dispersion;

the energy performance index for winter air conditioning;

the H’t parameter;

the definitions of major 1st and 2nd level restructuring;

Enea, in agreement with the Ministry of Ecological Transition (MiTE), provided its interpretation of the new formulation of letter a) of paragraph 1 of art. 119 of the “relaunch decree”:

“The Superbonus can be used to insulate the “cold roof”, a “non-dispersing” POND roof, on the condition that more than 25 of the total real dispersing gross surface is insulated. Therefore, the surface of the “cold roof”, which is precisely “non-dispersing”, is not included in the calculation of the incidence greater than 25. The “POND” intervention is admissible only if the driving intervention referred to in paragraph is carried out 1 letter a)“.

The Enea platform has been updated

Based on this interpretation, the ENEA “sworn translations” website has been updated. Enea also recalled that this interpretation was also shared by the Revenue Agency in its Response no. 247 of 14/04/2021 (pages 6 and 7) which states:

“Finally, it should be noted that as a result of the amendment made to paragraph 1 of the aforementioned article 119 by the 2021 budget law, as part of the” driving “interventions – aimed at energy efficiency admitted to the Superbonus – the interventions for insulation are also included of the roof “Without limiting the concept of dispersing surface to only the existing attic room” (see article 1, paragraph 66, letter a), no. 2), of the law n. 178 of 2020). Therefore, following the regulatory change reported above referable to the scope of application of the standard and, on the assumption that the condition of intervening on more than 25 percent of the dispersing surface is achieved with the insulation of the surfaces which, in the pre-intervention situation, delimit the volume heated to the outside, cold rooms or ground, it is believed that, with reference to the present case, the roof insulation interventions envisaged by the applicant may also fall within the Superbonus“.

The Enea note dated August 31, 2021

Finally, Enea made a reflection, in concert with the MiTE, on his note dated 08/31/2021 in which he stated that “the expenses related to the insulation works of a non-dispersing roof (roof) are admissible when the insulation of the underlying floor is not performed at the same time“.

Enea states that the insulation of the non-dispersing roof is of little effectiveness. The transmission of heat to the outside is calculated considering a double passage: from the warm environment to the cold environment and from this to the outside (btr coefficients of the UNI EN 11300-1 standard). However, it retains a certain validity when it is not possible to intervene on the extrados of the last floor or even better when the attic is recovered.