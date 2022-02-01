From Afghanistan to death along the tracks in Val di Susa: the story of Ullah, 15 years and a broken dream

15 years and a lifetime ahead. A life that ended in Val di Susa, along the Salbertrand train tracks. This is how the story of Ullah Rezwan Sheyzad ends, in a long journey from Afghanistan, his country, to France and Paris, where the boy wanted to join relatives. Ullah, writes today The print, had left in June. His lifeless body was found on the tracks by personnel engaged in maintenance work on the railway line. He was still wearing his backpack: inside one power bank, a wool hat and a sweatshirt. In his trouser pocket a note: “Ask for them,” with Afghan names and telephone numbers. «I arrive in Paris, find a job and help my family. I am here for this », he told those who had given him shelter in Bosco di Museis in Cercivento, in the province of Udine. “They sent me to Europe because I speak a little English.” “We have tried in every possible way to dissuade him, making him understand that he had better stay here. We explained to him that the paths of the Susa Valley are inaccessible and dangerous, especially in recent months, but he didn’t want to hear any reasons. He was a little boy, yet he felt he had the future of his entire family in his hands “, says Renato Garibaldi, head of the Bosco di Museis community:” He was 15, the age of one of my daughters “, we read on The print.

This grown-up teenager had decided to leave Afghanistan a few months before the Taliban returned to power in the country in August. A passage that, with the departure of the Americans after 20 years, had turned the spotlight on the battered land of the Kites for a moment too short, now abandoned by Westerners. 6 thousand dollars for almost 6 thousand kilometers to a passeur to travel between Asia and Europe and via Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq, Turkey, Bulgaria, Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia, Italy. On 3 November he was intercepted by the police in the province of Udine and identified. It has no documents and is entrusted first to the Aedis facility in Udine and then to the Cercivento community.

“I have a homework. Go to Paris and build the future of my family “, he told the interpreter, retracing his already too long history. He stays in Bosco di Museis for only one week, then he leaves again with another peer who was on his way to Belgium, to visit his sister. On foot, because any means – without documents and without a Green Pass – are prohibited, along the railway tracks. “The other boy was also a guest with us. We have not heard from him anymore, we pray that he will be able to reach his sister », they say from the community. The scientific police of Turin managed to give an identity to his body thanks to fingerprints. Now the family would like “to come to Italy to greet him one last time,” says the interpreter who gave them the news.

