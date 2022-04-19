From Agatha Christie’s dizziness to Hercule Poirot’s royal obituary: fifteen unknown facts about Death on the Nile

death on the nileis one of the Agatha Christie novels that has been brought to the big screen. The most recent adaptation is in charge of Kenneth Branagh, with a cast that includes names like Armie Hammer, Laetitia Wright and Gal Gadot.. After its debut in local movie theaters, it is preparing for its arrival on streaming on the Disney + platform, this April 20.

The history depicts celebrated detective Hercule Poirot (Branagh) solving an intricate murder case aboard the SS Karnaka luxury cruise ship that navigates the exotic waters of the Nile. A group of charismatic characters of different ages, origins and social classes move on the ship, summoned to celebrate a wedding and linked in different ways to the crime in question.

Below is a series of facts and curiosities about the film and the book that inspired it.

one. This is a second adaptation, 44 years later. Kenneth Branagh’s new film is the second film production of the novel “Death on the Nile”. The first version is from 1978 and was shot in Egypt, with the debut of actor Peter Ustinov in the character of Hercule Poirot. The star cast of that adaptation also includes actresses Bette Davis and Mia Farrow.

two. There is a shared malaise between Poirot and its author. About boats and murders on the high seas: the writer Agatha Christie suffered from seasickness when traveling by boat…also Poirot.

3. There was family involvement. In the realization of “Death on the Nile” two close relatives of Agatha Christie participated, her grandson Mathew Prichard and his great-grandson James Prichard. Both are members of the estate of the famous author and responsible for protecting her legacy.

Four. Poirot’s traits were rigorously worked on. Poirot’s mustache was so important that Agatha Christie was asked to approve his appearance in the 1965 mystery comedy “The Alphabet Murders,” starring actor Tony Randall as the detective.

5. The first appearance of “Death on the Nile” was on the radio. “Death on the Nile” hit the radio in 1997, with an adaptation by BBC Radio that consolidated the legendary actor John Moffatt like Poirot’s voice.

6. The novel came into the world gamer. “Death on the Nile” not only has two film adaptations and one for radio. A video game inspired by the novel was released in 2007, within the hidden object game genre.

7. Christie chose the actors for his productions. After seeing actress Joan Hickson in a stage version of “Death on the Nile” in 1946, Christie wrote her a letter hoping that one day she would play the celebrated character of Miss Marple. Thirty-eight years later, and for six years, the actress played the lovable old lady from St. Mary Mead in the BBC’s adaptations of Christie’s works.

8. Christie’s inspiration was born from a journey. “Death on the Nile” was written after Agatha Christie returned from a winter in Egypt.

9. Agatha Christie expressed her opinion about “Death on the Nile”. In the prologue to the novel, the writer described the story as “one of her best” travel books.

10. Poirot’s death had its space in The New York Times. Detective Hercule Poirot was the first – and so far only – fictional character to have an obituary on the front page of The New York Times. The article was published in 1975, on the occasion of the launch of the novel “Curtain: Poirot’s Last Case”, in which the famous detective dies.

eleven.Agatha Christie left an extensive work. The writer’s prolific career spanned five decades, with 66 crime novels, 6 non-detective novels and 150 short stories.

12.Christie inquired as a screenwriter. Christie also entered the world of cinema in 1962, writing a single screenplay based on the Charles Dickens novel “Bleak House”. The adaptation never made it to the screen.

13.Agatha Christie’s screen debut. The first Christie story to be adapted for the big screen was a short story from the collection “The Mysterious Mr. Quin,” made into the 1928 film “The Passing of Mr. Quinn.”

14.The screen debut of Christie’s novels. As for his novels, the first to reach the cinema was “The Secret Adversary”, adapted in 1929 by a German production under the title of “Die Abenteuer GMBH”

fifteen.Agatha Christie had an inexhaustible vocation. Christie considered retiring at age 75, but her books were selling so well that she decided to keep writing for at least another five years, ending up doing so for about a year before she died at age 86.