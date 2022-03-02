From Albert of Monaco to Madonna: the royals and celebrities who show their solidarity with Ukraine (and harshly criticize the war and Vladimir Putin)

The

Russian offensive in Ukraine not only has it put the international geopolitical chessboard in check, but it has also led to the

royal houses position themselves with respect to to the conflict and numerous celebrities raising their voices to condemn the war. The first lady Olena Zelenska, the journalist Daria Kaleniuk… The last to show his solidarity with the Ukrainian people has been the

Prince Albert II of Monaco that, while awaiting the recovery of Charlène Wittstockd and the illness for which she is being treated outside the principality, has sent a statement in which she marks the political position of the microstate.

“The Principality has adopted and applied, without delay, procedures for

freezing of funds and economic sanctions identical to those adopted by most European states. Monaco is

next to the Ukrainian population and calls for respect for humanitarian law. The Principality stands ready to provide assistance to the humanitarian workers who have bravely committed themselves on the ground.”

Alberto’s words come after Prince William and Kate Middleton of the United Kingdom wrote: “In October 2020 we had the privilege of meeting President Zelensky and the First Lady and discovered their

hope and optimism for the future of Ukraine. Today

we support the president and to all the Ukrainian people who are bravely fighting for that future«.

After this, his own

Volodymyr Zelensky found a moment today to thank the diplomatic gesture on his behalf and that of Olena Zelenska, via Twitter: «Olena and I are

grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridgeof the royal family, because at this crucial moment, when Ukraine is courageously opposing the

invasion of russia, have supported our country and our brave citizens. Good will triumph.” For their part, the

dukes of sussexHarry and Meghan also stated ”

support the people of Ukraine against this violation of international and humanitarian law and encourage the world community and its leaders to do the same.”

From the Mobile World Congress held in Barcelona,

King Philip VI yesterday rated the

Russian-Ukrainian conflict as “a threat to Europe and the world order” and “a

unacceptable aggression to a sovereign and independent nation, a member of the UN and particularly a friend of the European Union and of Spain«. Days before,

the king and queen of hollandsaid through a community that «our hearts are

with the people of Ukraine and all those affected by violence. Our thoughts are with the people there and with the Ukrainian community in the Netherlands, who will be affected by the situation of their family and friends.”

Since

Javier Bardem manifested in front of

Russian embassy in Madrid Last Thursday, many celebrities have expressed their ideas against the war, such as Penelope Cruz who has shared on her Instagram an image of Unicef ​​that reads “Ukrainian children desperately need PEACE NOW”.

Ana Obregón, Sara Sálamo, Santiago Segura or Ainhoa ​​Arteta, among many others, have shared similar posts. Meanwhile, on the other side of the Atlantic we have also seen dozens of

celebrities taking a standlike the writer Stephen King who uploaded a photo with a t-shirt on

support for ukraine or the singer Cher, who analyzed the situation with her usual darts at Trump: “Why is Ukraine important?

Putin is a despot and Trump a hero and if he has a chance, Putin will devour sovereign countries, until he resurrects the USSR. This will leave Europe small and unprotected.”

Another world music icon,

Madonna, you’ve been even more forceful through various publications. Does this video hurt you as much as it hurts me? Putin continues his horrific and senseless attacks on Ukraine.

Innocent people are being killed and wounded every day“He said next to a video of bombings. Although her most striking publication was three days ago, with a video in which she mixed images of Putin, Hitler, the war and herself in the video clip of her Sorry where, combing through, she launches the message

“I can not stand”. As demanding as disconcerting.

Ukrainian celebrities speak out



One of the most moving publications that we have seen on social networks has been that of

Jovovich mile, model and star of the Resident Evil saga, who was born in Ukraine, but grew up in Russia since she was little and, in addition, has recalled her family connection to the Yugoslav conflict. “I am heartbroken and stunned trying to process what is happening this week in my birthplace, Ukraine. My country and my people are being bombed. Friends and family, hidden«.

“My blood and roots come from both Russia and Ukraine,” he recalled on Instagram. “I break in two as I watch the horror taking place, the country being destroyed, the families displaced, their entire lives lying in charred fragments around them. I remember the war in my father’s homeland, the former Yugoslavia, and the stories my family tells about the trauma and terror they experienced. War. Always the war. Leaders who cannot bring peace. The endless monster of imperialism. And always, the people pay with bloodshed and tears.

Katherine Winnick, an actress known for playing the brave Lagertha in the Vikings series and who is now part of the cast of Big Sky, posted a photo on Instagram accompanied by the text “I support my homeland, Ukraine”. Winnick was born in Canada, but her mother tongue is Ukrainian because her family comes from there. the too

actress Mila Kunis He was born in the Ukraine although he moved with his family to the United States in 1991, at the age of 7. And although she does not have a personal account on social networks, she who has tweeted

“I support Ukraine” it was her husband,

actor Ashton Kutcher.

On the other hand,

the singer Jamaicawinner of Eurovision in 2016 (precisely with a song titled 1944 that spoke of the

expulsion of the Crimean Tatars by the Soviet Union), has narrated on social networks how he has had to

leave your country and flee to Romania with her two young children, while her husband was held in the Ukraine. She assured that the situation puts “everything in perspective”, stating “You can be the best singer, the most beautiful or nicest person in the world and

there is no way to save yourself from something like that”.