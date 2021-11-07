From Alitalia to Ita Airways. High altitude miracle?

October 15, 2021 sanctions the “de profundis” of the high-altitude airline since 1947. A piece of history, indeed tormented in its last parenthesis, which disappears while the health emergency is still pressing. To pick up the baton is Ita Airways, which has acquired aircraft, part of the staff and the brand, even if it does not appear to the naked eye. Now, in fact, they leave and land planes of celestial clothes, with the tricolor in the tail. A chromatic and name restyling that prompted the first passengers to think: “Am I boarding a flight from KLM or Neos?”. Or: “But are we sure it’s not British Airways or Etihad Airways?”. A company, the latter, which also tried, a few years ago, with poor results, to revive the fortunes of the Alitalia decotto. Alitalia: an iconic brand, directly attributable to our country; two names in one with a strong emotional value. Ita Airways: an acronym followed by an English term that at first glance conveys distance and coldness. The old brand, therefore, does not really cross the clouds, as well as the old livery destined to remain in the scrapbook. “Time discovers the truth,” said Seneca. And the one already known tells us that the Made in Italy air carrier cost us 13 billion euros. That’s why it would take a miracle. In the skies it is perhaps easier.

