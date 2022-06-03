From ‘All the boys love Mandy Lane’ to today

Could Amber Heard have imagined in her beginnings as an actress that one day she would end up in the media spotlight for legal reasons? The actress has starred, along with Johnny Depp, her ex-partner, most of the covers of the gossip press internationally, but apart from all this, Heard has a long career as an interpreter behind her, for which she has had to change appearance over the years.

Despite her young age, Amber Heard can boast of a great filmography: All the boys love Mandy LaneLondonFields, Aquaman or the movie that would make her become Johnny Depp’s wife, The Rum Diary, among many. His physical evolution has been remarkable over time.





read also

Begoña Corzo Suarez

Heard, born in Austin, Texas, on April 22, 1986, landed her first leading role in 2006, in the horror film All the Boys Love Mandy Lane. That was the harbinger of everything that would come later, since in 2017 she had one of the most important roles, with Aquaman and in 2018 with League of Justice. At the time, Heard was in her twenties, attractive and with a shy smile. The young woman played Mandy Lane, an attractive girl in a Texas school where she, despite not socializing much, she attracts the attention of several of the most popular boys. Her role catapulted her to the top of the industry.



Amber Heard in ‘All The Boys Love Mandy Lane’ RADIUS-TWC

In 2011, at the age of 25, he would star alongside Nicolas Cage, one of the bigwigs in the Hollywood industry, in the film Blind fury. For this film, Heard debuted as the lead in the action. The actress played a waitress named Piper, who helps the protagonist of the film to find the murderers of her daughter. For this film, the interpreter acquired a rebellious and empowered aspect. She wore long, blonde wavy hair that would accompany her in the rest of her appearances until The Justice League.





read also

Begoña Corzo Suarez



Amber Heard in ‘Blind Fury’, where she played Piper Third parties

Also in 2011 he starred The Rum Diaries, a tape in which she starred with her future husband, Johnny Depp. It was the first step in this mediatic and controversial relationship. At that time, neither of them knew that she would spend her life and that, after a romantic and passionate story, they would end up in a trial that has gone around the world for more than six weeks.

The couple met on the set of the film in 2009, and Depp was instantly captivated by the beauty of the actress. They began their relationship in 2012 and three years later, in 2015, they married on the actor’s private island in the Bahamas. “We complete each other on many levels, but what attracted me most was her love of the blues. She is very cultured; she is also bright and beautiful,” Depp told People by then. Her blonde hair, fine skin and characteristic red lips made her appearance one of the most envied in the film industry.



Amber Heard and Johnny Depp playing Chenault and Paul Kemp, respectively, in ‘The Rum Diary’ Film District

Later it would be part of some blockbusters like 3 days to kill either Magic Mike XXLhowever, it would not be until 2017, for the film The Justice League, that his appearance would change radically. In this film She played Mera, wife of Aquaman and Queen of Atlantis. For this, she wore a copper color in her hair and a powerful green suit, by designer Michael Wilkinson. An empowering and epic role, which she played to perfection even immersed in the full accusation of gender violence against Johnny Depp.



Amber Heard as Mera in ‘Justice League’ Third parties

For Aquamanwhich was released in 2018 and will have a sequel in 2023, Amber followed the physical line that she wore in The Justice League. This time, the actress gained greater prominence for being the wife of the main character. Although her characterization line was similar to the previous film, the actress wore red hair, much more orange than the last time, something that highlighted her big blue eyes. This role was a radical change in her appearance, traditionally marked by her emblematic blonde hair.



Amber Heard drastically changes her look for ‘Aquaman’ Third parties

Currently, the actress is waiting for the second part of the story to be released, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, although many are the followers of the saga who ask that Amber be removed from the film after the defamation trial against Johnny Depp. The truth is that, in her last public appearances, the actress wore a totally different look than the one she had used to her followers.



Heard during the defamation trial with Johnny Depp MICHAEL REYNOLDS / EFE

His traditional blonde hair was back, but his face now looks duller than ever, even looking older than he did before, despite his young age of 36 years. During the trial there has even been talk of a coincidence between the clothing of both. When Johnny put on a gray suit, the next day the actress showed up with one of the same color and a very similar cut. Next, it was Depp who wore a Gucci tie that Heard copied at the next trial session. Something that has drawn a lot of attention to all those who have closely followed the trial.

The final verdict in the trial was clear: both defamed each other, but with the actress the greatest burden has been borne in terms of the corresponding compensation, being sentenced to pay compensation of about 10.4 million dollars. (about 10 million euros) to Depp. After the end of the legal battle between the two, we will have to wait to see the next reappearance of Amber and if she will finally play Mera again in Aquaman.

read also