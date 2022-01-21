From Allianz to Generali, Accenture, Poste, Intesa and Ferrari: here are the 131 best employers

Listen to the audio version of the article

The list of Top employers Italy certification for 2022 is a list that counts 131 companies in our country. The Top employers institute focuses on areas such as the quality of human resources policies, the work environment, staff training, ability to attract talent, attention to the family and social needs of employees. But also the policies of care for diversity and the capacity for inclusion. This year, global certification reached 1,857 companies in 123 countries which, for the certifying body, produce a positive impact on about 8 million women and men at work thanks to their best practices. The long Italian list includes companies from different sectors, from services to manufacturing, among which several major brands stand out. Let’s see some of them.

Credit and services

In the credit stands the Intesa Sanpaolo group that considers the recognition an opportunity to reaffirm the commitment both for the protection of employment and for the ability to attract the best candidates, in particular with respect to the new professional skills that a group looks to. banking leader in digital and in the ability to innovate. Of particular note is the integrated ESG strategy which provides for innovative organization methods, one of the largest and most complex second-level welfare systems, inclusion and parenting projects, as well as training and professional development programs. Poste, which is the first Italian employer, is in the ranking for the third consecutive year with the merit of having continued to invest by creating new skilled and young employment, even in a phase made very difficult by the pandemic emergency and its heavy effects on economic development and the labor market. The group has strengthened its personnel training programs and corporate welfare projects, guaranteeing essential services in full safety and safeguarding the health of employees and citizens, with an eye that is always attentive to the needs and protection of the most vulnerable groups. Nexi, on the other hand, was rewarded for its people and business strategy, for its learning & development, leadership and talent attraction programs. Of particular importance in the assessment was also corporate welfare, among the most comprehensive on the market, which provides benefits such as supplementary pension and health plan, agreed tax and legal assistance and the smart working project. The consultancy includes Accenture which has reached 18 thousand employees and has been recognized among the best Italian companies for the search for new talents and care of the insertion phase, continuous training and enhancement of skills, opportunities for professional growth and leadership development, ability to include and value diversity.

Insurance

Among the insurance groups there is an important representation with the Generali group, of which multiple aspects of the programs and processes of personnel management, the development of people, the working environment and corporate values ​​have been enhanced. From the group they explain that this important certification demonstrates Generali’s commitment to being more than a workplace: an environment capable of attracting and retaining talents, promoting the well-being and continuous professional growth of its people, allowing them to express and achieve their potential, generating a positive impact in the business and in the community. In addition to the certification it obtains for the second consecutive year, the Allianz group has also received an external assessment on gender equality through the EDGE (Economic Dividends for Gender Equality) global assessment process. This process, which involved 26 operating entities of the Allianz group in the world, ended with the assignment to Allianz SpA of the EDGE Move certification, which represents a further authoritative recognition and the opportunity to be able to continuously improve starting from the results obtained so far. . The ranking also includes Axa which will continue on the path taken, based on principles of empathy, listening, dialogue, respect and kindness, which are the basis of empowerment. Then there is Itas from which they explain that certification guarantees the solidity of human resources but also the desire to constantly innovate. This path was undertaken precisely in the year of Itas Mutua’s 200th anniversary, seen not only as a goal, but also as a starting point for a renewed attention to quality and to the human and professional development of the youngest.

The manufacture

Ferrari explains that it has received recognition for its policies and strategies aimed at improving the work environment more and more and promoting the well-being of its people. At Lamborghini, the top employer arrives at a turning point for the company which, after the announcement of the Cor Tauri management plan and the decision to focus on sustainability, is planning an important hiring and development plan for new skills. Lamborghini will also invest heavily in learning, using new technologies, virtual and digital environments to accelerate the learning of production line workers. Excellent working conditions and company HR policies have led Philip Morris Italia and Philip Morris manufacturing & technology Bologna to a confirmation that the company considers to be extremely important, the result of the company’s ongoing commitment to employees. This is the thirteenth consecutive year for Philip Morris Italia and the ninth for Philip Morris manufacturing & technology Bologna. Coca-Cola Hbc Italia also enters the ranking, awarded for its work in the engagement area, confirming its commitment to doing business by constantly listening to its people “.

The multiutility

The multiutility Iren has distinguished itself in its effort “to excel in its HR strategies, always having as a priority objective the attention to people, continuing to face the challenges of a constantly evolving world of work, striving to make a positive impact on life of employees and collaborators “. At Acea, which hired around 900 people last year, certification is seen as a starting point for continuing to work on human resources issues, considered one of the most important assets.