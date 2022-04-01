from Almodóvar and Zendaya’s talks to Raphael’s positive in Covid-19

Almost a week of commentary and debate on whether Will Smith’s slap at Chris Rock was real or not, whether the Hollywood Academy should withdraw his Oscar from the actor or whether his behavior was justified. A surreal moment that promises to keep bringing tail. If not, tell Chris Rock, that despite the fact that he has seen that his shows have multiplied their sales after the incident, he also has to face fans who charge against Smith, even having to intervene to stop the insults.

A moment that this week has been part of any conversation, leaving aside other moments and it is not going to be so easy to forget. Pedro Almodóvar, without going any further, has already commented on the deep ‘rejection’ that he felt during that moment, trying not to talk about it. The director prefers to talk about his meeting with Zendaya, whom he met at the Oscars and with whom he acted as anyone would: asking for a selfie like a dedicated fan.

Friday has also had its share of dramatic news. In court matters, the Barcelona judge José Antonio Cruz de Pablo has prosecuted this Friday the ex-wife of producer Josep Maria Mainat, Ángela Dobrowolski, for having tried to kill him, as this medium uncovered in October 2020. On the other hand, the singer Carlos Baute was also seen in court, in his case in the Móstoles court, where he went last Thursday to testify before the judge after requesting a restraining order against an admirer who does not stop harassing the Venezuelan artist.

Finally, the singer Raphael announced worrying news to his followers: he has tested positive for Covid-19. A contagion that, at 78 years old and after having been the recipient of a liver transplant for liver cirrhosis in 2003, makes him a vulnerable patient. The artist himself has confirmed that there is nothing to worry about since he is asymptomatic, so everyone expects a quick recovery without setbacks.







