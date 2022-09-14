Entertainment

From Amanda Seyfried to Julia Garner: the 2022 Emmys confirm that coral lipstick is the new red

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 37 1 minute read

Both on red carpets and in street looks, lovers of lipstick They are usually divided into two teams: team red or team nude. They are, without a doubt, the two varieties -within the infinity of declensions that we can find on each side- that tend to stand out, so the fact that it was another tonality that has triumphed by a landslide in the 2022 Emmy Awards seems to confirm that we are facing a clear trend for autumn-winter 2022/2023.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried, Zendaya, Julia Garner, Sydney Sweeney, Elle Fanning, Reese Witherspoon, Rachel Brosnahan… There are many actresses who opted for some version of the coral lipstaking into account that this admits a chromatic range that goes from the most pink to the nudes, but always with that point between red and orange that characterizes corals. For example, Amanda Seyfried (who won an Emmy for The Dropout), wore a pinker alternative to complement the lavender hue of her Armani Privé look, while Julia Garner (nominated for Inventing Anna) finished off her sober styling with a more subdued coral option, passing through the more classic coral variants chosen by performers such as Elle Fanning (who was up for the award for The Great) or Reese Witherspoon (for The Morning Show).

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 37 1 minute read

Related Articles

Cara Delevingne pushes Karl Lagerfeld’s distinctive aesthetic into a new era of fashion

7 mins ago

5 apps to protect yourself from street harassment

11 mins ago

It’s all gone well is about a difficult decision

18 mins ago

What Elle Fanning and Zendaya’s 2022 Emmy Awards Dresses Have in Common

29 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button