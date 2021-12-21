From ‘An armchair for two’ to ‘Mom I missed the plane’: Christmas movies on Mediaset

ROME – For over twenty years now, on the evening of Christmas Eve on the small screen, the unmissable appointment for thousands of spectators is the one with ‘An armchair for two‘. Also this year Mediaset will not betray the expectations of the many fans of Dan Aykroyd, Eddie Murphy and Jamie Lee Curtis, re-proposing, as always, in prime time on Italia 1 the comedy by John Landis so loved by Italians.

But this won’t be the only Christmas movie appointment to mark on the calendar. From classics like ‘Mom I missed the plane’ And ‘Love does not go on vacation’, to previews, such as ‘The first Christmas’ (broadcast on 22 December in prime time on Canale 5), there will be many films with a Christmas flavor broadcast on Mediaset networks. Among these also i cinepanettoni, with a special review that will start on 23 December on Cine 34.

For those who, on the other hand, want to take a dip in the cinema of the 90s, the appointment will be on Italia 1, starting from 29 December, the day it will be broadcast ‘ Forrest Gump‘, award-winning film starring Tom Hanks, which will kick off the review ‘Happy 1990’. Evergreen such as ‘ The Big Lebowsky‘,’The Crow ‘and’ Pulp Fiction ‘, just to name a few, which will accompany us into the new year. On December 22nd, however, on the occasion of Steven Spielberg’s 75th birthday, it will be possible to review some of his masterpieces, such as ‘The shark’ and ‘ Jurassic Park ‘.

Mediaset will also pay tribute to ‘The Lord of the Rings’ on the occasion of its twenties, proposing the entire fantasy saga. Other marathons will be those dedicated to ‘Matrix’ (whose fourth film, almost twenty years after the previous one, will soon arrive in theaters) and ‘Mission impossible’.

CHRISTMAS FILMS ON AIR ON MEDIASET: ALL THE APPOINTMENTS

CHANNEL 5 – FIRST EVENING

DECEMBER 21st

THE FIRST CHRISTMAS

In premiere the highly anticipated blockbuster film by Ficarra and Picone.

DECEMBER 24th

CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Federica Panicucci at the helm of the 29th edition. On stage artists of great international prestige.

DECEMBER 28

SISSI

In absolute and exclusive first viewing, the true story of Elisabetta Amalia Eugenia of Wittelsbach, told between sumptuous locations and sumptuous costumes. In the cast, Dominique Devenport And Jannik Schümann.

DECEMBER 31st

NEW YEAR’S EVE IN MUSIC

Federica Panicucci she is the hostess of the appointment that ends in 2021. From Bari, leading artists alternate for an evening of lightness and joy.

ITALY 1 – FIRST EVENING

DECEMBER 24th

ONE ARMCHAIR FOR TWO

It’s not Christmas Eve without the cult directed by John Landis, with the great Dan Aykroyd, Eddie Murphy and Jamie Lee Curtis.

HAPPY 1990 FROM DECEMBER 29 TO JANUARY 1 – FROM 21:00

HAPPY 1990.

Wednesday 29 December: Forrest Gump, Scream, Scream2.

Thursday 30 December: Will Hunting – Rebel genius, Point Break, Trainspotting.

Friday 31 December: pulp Fiction, The Raven, IT.

Saturday 1st January: Mom I missed the plane, The Mask, The Big Lebowsky.

DAY-TIME

FROM 21 DECEMBER TO 8 JANUARY

MORNING AND AFTERNOON OF MAGIC

Mornings and afternoons full of magic with: THEl Grinch, Elf, Balto, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Jack Frost, Polar Express, Spirit Wild Horse, Dennis the Menace, My Friend Nanuk, The Corpse Bride, Into the Woods, Paddington, The Little Prince, 17 Again , Dragonheart and the entire trilogy of The Lord of the Rings.



SECOND EVENING

IN JANUARY

CHUCKY

In first ever tv, the series based on the horror franchise The killer doll.

Critically acclaimed, come on Rotten Tomatoes has 90% of the votes and up Metacritic the 70. Hollywood Reporter he judges the series “solid”. Slant he defines it as “funny and absurd, capable of arousing sympathy and shock”.

RETEQUATTRO – FIRST EVENING

DECEMBER 24th

LOVE DOES NOT GO ON HOLIDAY

The sentimental comedy with Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet And Jude Law, lights up Retequattro’s first Christmas evening.

25TH DECEMBER

GONE WITH THE WIND

Timeless 1939 masterpiece, directed by Victor Fleming, produced by David O. Selznick, film adaptation of Margaret Mitchell’s 1936 novel of the same name, featuring Vivien Leigh, Leslie Howard, Olivia de Havilland, Clark Gable.

IRIS

FROM 22 DECEMBER – FIRST AND SECOND EVENING

STEVEN SPIELBERG 75



Wednesday 22 December: The shark And The purple color

Wednesday 29 December: Jurassic Park And Always

Wednesday 5th January: The Lost World – Jurassic Park And Sugarland Express

FROM 24 DECEMBER – FIRST EVENING

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE

The three mythical chapters of the saga with Tom Cruise:

Friday 24 December: Mission: Impossible

Saturday 25 December: Mission: Impossible II

Sunday 26 December: Mission: Impossible III

PIEDIPIATTI AT NEW YEAR’S EVE

Marathon-comedy, starring couples of slightly crazy agents.

Tango & Cash, Cops Out – Two cops on the loose, One and a half spy, The Nice Guys, Showdown in Little Tokyo.

TOP CRIME

25 DECEMBER – FROM 12.00

CRIME XMAS

The Christmas episodes of the channel’s most popular series:

Bones V: Santa Claus and the bomb

Monk IV: Mr. Monk and revenge under the tree, Mr. Monk vs. Santa Claus; Mr. Monk and the miraculous water.

CSI NY VII: Bloody Christmas, Blood brothers – I part, Blood Brothers – Part II

Major Crimes: Curved ball

Mentalist III: The red elf.

And, in access and prime-time, the mythical detective POIROT, in Christmas survey And Poirot’s Christmas.

CHANNEL 20

FROM 23 DECEMBER – 9.00 PM

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE SAGA

In extended version, the trilogy directed by Peter Jackson, based on the novel of the same name by JRR Tolkien:

Thursday 23 December: The Lord of the Rings – The fellowship of the Ring

Friday 24 December: The Lord of the Rings – The two Towers

Saturday 25 December: The Lord of the Rings – The Return of the King

FROM 27 DECEMBER – 9.00 PM

MATRIX MARATHON

The entire cult trilogy that redefined the sci-fi genre with Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss:

Monday 27 December: Matrix

Tuesday 28 December: Matrix Reloaded

Wednesday 29 December: Matrix Revolutions

DECEMBER 31 – FROM 10.45 PM NO STOP MARATHON

MONSTER NEW YEAR

A marathon of films dedicated to the wonder of being in front of large imaginative creatures:

Warcraft – The Beginning, King Kong, Wolfman, Clash of the Titans.

ON CHINE 34 THE REVIEW DEDICATED TO CINEPANETTONI

FROM 23 DECEMBER – 9.00 PM

THERE IS ONLY CHRISTMAS

Thursday 23 December: Olè, following Holidays in America

Friday 24 December: Wedding in Paris, following Wedding in the Bahamas

Saturday 25 December: Savages

Sunday 26 December: Dad’s girlfriend, following 4-legged Christmas.