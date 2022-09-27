From Ana de Armas to Diane Kruger, the best party looks that you are going to copy this fall

This fall social activity seems unstoppable. After two seasons of little night outing (and daytime), The parties are back in our lives and it’s time to think of the best looks to give it all. Guest suits could be a perfect option for this type of plan, just like any of the black dresses that we keep like gold cloth in our closets, although before we start looking for them, it is better that we take a look at some of the most inspiring party looks to copy this fall.

Impeccable, as usual Ana de Armas and Diane Kruger have been two of the actresses who have attracted the most attention at the San Sebastian Film Festival. No wonder, her party looks are really inspiring and we can’t wait to copy them on our fall outings. With luck, the bargains of the special prices offer us the possibility of copy the party looks of Ana de Armas and Diane Kruger at a much cheaper price.









The San Sebastian Film Festivaln has left us a week full of cinema, art and glamour, but also fashion. And it is that in recent days we have seen parading along the beach of La Concha in Donostia great national and international stars who have left us looks to remember.

So much so, that we have selected the five best looks for you to copy at your next events. It is true that the outfits of Ana de Armas and Diane Kruger We find them very inspiring for a party look, but the proposals of Penélope Cruz, María Pedraza or Bárbara Lennie We also love them for other types of events.

Ana de Armas, two-piece look with metallic top

One of the most anticipated actresses was Ana de Armas, and there is nothing left for the long-awaited premiere of Blonde where she will play Marilyn Monroe. The San Sebastian Film Festival has been chosen to present her new film, where the actress chose a look of the most ideal. metallic long sleeved top a black skirt with a large leg slitas discreet as risky and flattering.

Diane Kruger, rhinestones and flowers in an impact look

Although speaking of risky looks, without a doubt Diane Kruger has been the one that has surprised us the most. With a spectacular skirt with floral printlong-sleeved top with rhinestones by Paco Rabbane and lilac heels, The German model did not go unnoticed at the closing of this event.

María Pedraza, an outstanding ‘total black’ look

In the midst of all the rumors of a breakup with Álex González, María Pedraza has chosen to turn a deaf ear and surprise us with one of her unique looks. The design chosen for this red carpet has been nothing more and nothing less than a strapless black dress full of glitter Giorgio Armani firm. Although certainly all the leading role has been taken by the impeccable smoky black makeup that the actress has worn.

Barbara Lennie, all white

The actress, pregnant with her first child with Diego Postigo, has shown off her tummy with some dreamy looks in white. They have been the first images in which we have been able to see the pregnant actress, who despite choosing the simplest designs, has managed to attract the attention of the whole world.

Penélope Cruz, a romantic look signed by Chanel

Their elegant pink design to pick up the National Film Award has become one of our favorites. Always ideal, Chanel’s muse chose for the occasion a set made up of two pink pieces combined with black platform heeled sandals. Although without a doubt, what has attracted the most attention have been her drop-shaped pearl earrings.