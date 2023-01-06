From Andrés García to Silvia Pinal: the most scandalous predictions of the Brujo Mayor for artists in 2023

Antonio Vazquez Alba “Brujo Mayor”, also known as Mexico’s Grand Warlock, holds tarot cards during a ceremony to make his predictions for the year 2023, in Mexico City, Mexico January 3, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Romero

The Senior Warlock He is one of the most controversial tarot readers in Mexico and, like every year, he did not hesitate to give his predictions for 2023 regarding the famous celebrities who have recently faced all kinds of controversies.

The astrologer – who claims to be impartial in his projections – threw away the cards during a press conference to make known what could await the artists.

During 2022, the health of Silvia Pinal It was one of the topics that kept Mexican viewers concerned and this increased last December when it was announced that the famous gave positive for influenza

(Photo Instagram: @silviapinalmx)

Regarding this, the witch remarked that “things are not going very well” for the histrionics and hinted that the actress’s situation might not “develop” in the best way.

Alfredo Adame got involved in multiple altercations last year, to the point that on September 28 he was brutally beaten outside his home in Fuentes de Tepepan, Tlalpan and ended up with multiple facial fractures.

By 2023, the Mayor Warlock predicted that the actor’s life will take a radical turn, since will not return to the small screen.

Photo: Getty Images

“He is truly crazy, he does not know what to do with his life, he is all beaten up, he is doing very badly, he obviously does not return to television (…) he does not recover, I think we are going to see him decline, because before, he lives there in the south, but now he doesn’t leave his house anymore because it’s all beaten up“, said.

Andrés García is in a critical state of health and his wife Margarita Portillo is the one who has cared for him during this time, however, the famous family got involved in bickering they have only increased in level.

Given this, the tarot reader visualized one of the worst scenarios for García and remarked that his partner apparently did witchcraft to him.

(Instagram/@andresgarciatvoficial)

“I definitely don’t like to predict that someone is going to have a death, but it is ending. I think he is already provoking it, he already wants to get rid of it, he no longer wants to live in his body. He already lived and right now he doesn’t want to go on, We have 365 days to hopefully recover or see what happens because he is suffering a lot”, he commented.

Eduardo Verástegui is an actor who is constantly embroiled in controversy due to his controversial views on human rights and politics. He came to work with Donald Trump and has had links with other politicians such as Enrique Peña Grandson or Jair Bolsnaro.

Regarding whether he could reach a political position in Mexico, the Brujo Mayor argued that he would not, but predicted that he might continue with his acting career.

CPAC Mexico’s Eduardo Verastegui speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Mexico City, Mexico November 18, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Romero

“He will be fighting, however he does not reach (a political position), he does not become governor, or president, but he will be fighting. Swords mean serious trouble, He will not continue as a politician, but as an actor he will”said.

As for the upcoming bioseries of Gloria Trevi, The tarot reader explained that it will possibly be a project that has a great reception, however, he did not rule out that there are people who do not like it.

(Photo: Instagram/@gloriatrevi)

“I think she is a woman who has suffered, yes it will be successful although for a telenovela to be successful it must have enemies and friends, some will agree, but many people will see it, so it will be successful,” he said.

