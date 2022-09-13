From Andrew Garfield to Zendaya, this was the golden carpet of the Emmys

A lot of glamor wasted by the celebrities during the golden carpet of the 74th Emmy Awards to the best of television, where nominated stars, new faces and legends on the small screen paraded.

Andrew GarfieldSteve Martin, Quinta Brunson, Hannah Waddingham are some of the many personalities who came to this meeting.

As well as Lee Jung-Jae & Jung Ho-Yeon from the “squid game”, Zendaya from “euphoria”, Amanda Seyfried of “The dropout” and Sarah Paulson nominated for “Impeachment: American Crime Story”, as well as Ben Stiller nominated for directing in a drama series for “Severance”.

“You feel vulnerability as an actor and I think that as a director you feel empathy with what the actor is experiencing, it’s easier when you have this experience,” said Stiller, who does not know if he will act in “Severance”, but he does like to direct it.

One of the first actresses to arrive was the American Sheryl Lee Ralph, who is nominated for best supporting actress in a comedy series for “Abbott elementary” and who wore a long braid with diamonds.

Read also: Users explode and accuse the Emmys of fraud after the defeat of Rhea Seehorn

“Everything that is black is anything but basic, it is eternal, it is something that lasts forever,” he said regarding his look and upon arrival at this gala, he said that he feels better than he could imagine.

“Being here, going out, hearing how they shout your name, they make you feel that everyone wants you to win and in the end I feel like a winner because of that, I feel the energy, the angels that are lighting me up so that I can appreciate the whole moment.

He also gave a message of encouragement for people to continue fighting for their dreams. “Don’t you ever give up, or stop believing in yourself and your dreams because no matter what happens, if something is for you, it will never get away from you, you have to believe in yourself and believe that you can achieve everything you want. ”.

Other celebrities who arrived were: the presenter Natalie Zea, Laura Linney (“Ozarks”), Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”), Tyler James Williams (“abbott elementary”), Molly Shannon (“The white lotus”) and Kenan Thompson who will make his hosting debut at the Emmys.

South Korean actors Lee Jung-Jae & Jung Ho-Yeon from “Squid game” couldn’t believe the nominations for this drama series. Netflix

Connie Britton who is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for “The White Lotus” shared the occasion when Barack Obama praised her work and expressed that she felt comfortable having her hair up this day.

Read also: This is how Zendaya reacted after they assured that she is too big to date Leonardo Dicaprio

“I didn’t have the slightest idea (that he was a fan of my work), when I first met him he told me: ‘I love your role’ and I almost fainted, I didn’t expect it.

“Today we are going to celebrate no matter what happens, this is a television party, it is exciting to be here with the entire cast.”

Elle Fanning, nominated as a leading actress in a comedy series for “The Great”, spoke in her first time at the Emmys, that she has always been inspired by old Hollywood, especially in the costumes that were made for actresses.

About the series in which she acts, she spoke that “suddenly you transform into another person, you have a corset, a giant wig and you are playing Catalina “la grande”.

Two actors who also made it to this appointment and who have been nominated for the first time have been Alexandra Daddario (“The white lotus”) as well as Himesh Patel (“Station eleven”).

Daddario with a dior dress He believed that being here is like being “at a children’s party” and invited the public to follow their instincts and know when a situation is wrong.

Patel, star of the tape “Yesterday” found out about his nomination when he was visiting his parents and could not celebrate at the time, but he was certainly excited.

Hannah Waddingham, nominated for supporting actress in a comedy series for “Ted Lasso” wore a dress Dolce and Gabbana with white sneakers that could not be seen because of the length of his outfit.

Quinta Brunson (“Abbott elementary”) arrived in a sparkly dress, who has three nominations for lead, writing and producing.

Seth Meyers (“Late night with seth Meyers”), Issa Rae (“Insecure”), Lili James (“Pam & Tommy”), Bowen Yang (“Saturday night live”), Nicholas Braun (“Succession”), Martin Short and Steve Martin (“Only murders in the building”), Henry Winckler (Barry), Kate McKinnon (“Saturdary night live”) Jake Lacy (“The white lotus”), Rachel Brosnahan (“The marvelous mrs. Maisel”), Adam Scott (“Severance”), Christina Ricci (“Yelllow jackets”) also walked the runway.

The series with the most nominations is “Succession” which has a record of 25 categories, of which 14 are for acting, “Euphoria” has 16 nominations and “Ted Lasso” 20.

Subscribe here to receive directly in your email our newsletters on the news of the day, opinion, options for the weekend, Qatar 2022 and many more options.

rmlgv