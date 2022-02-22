From Angelina Jolie to Andy Kusnetzoff, celebrities who change lives through charitable causes

Not everything is money, parties and red carpets. There are many the stars who dedicate their time, their resources and their fame to help others. Whether by making material donations or becoming ambassadors for entities such as Unicef wave UN. The news that Santiago Maratea managed to raise more than 100 million pesos to help Corrientes in the midst of the incessant fires, based on a request for help from Lourdes Sánchez, leads us to remember and review other milestones that changed lives.

Julián Weich says that “in the solidarity task you have to perspire, do and be” instagram.com/julian_weich

Ambassador of Unicef, collaborator of various organizations for which he actively works –Fundación Huésped, Ruta 40, Techo, Rugby sin Fronteras, Espartanos, Casa Grande, Children’s Hospital Cooperator, and UNICEF Uruguayamong others- and founder of Conscience -a brand that produces mineral water, rice, tomato puree and flavored water to be donated-, the television host, has been working for others for years. According to Weich, helping the other is a somewhat selfish task, “it gives pleasure, a feeling of fullness, it generates endorphins,” he says. However, he distinguishes himself from those who do not get involved with the causes they support “It’s not about sending a check and that’s it. In the solidarity task you have to perspire, do, be. To transform the other is to take something, give it to him in the hand and look him in the eye” he explained in an interview with THE NATION.

Through her foundation, Pies Descalzos, Shakira has managed to build seven schools in different regions of Colombia

its foundation, Barefoot, has been focused for 17 years on helping underprivileged children by giving them the opportunity to study. The singer assures that “invest in education is what can break the chains of poverty and combat violence’‘. Through Pies Descalzos, Shakira built seven schools in different regions of Colombia. Even more, the school founded in Barranquilla, his hometown, was recently named the best educational institution in the country. The foundation, created in 1997 after the singer’s first international success, benefits more than 32,000 people throughout the country.

Angelina Jolie has been a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations High Committee for Refugees for years hello.com

As Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations High Committee for Refugees –UNHCR-, Jolie is the first donor that at an individual level responded to the request for funds for more than 260 million dollars in favor of Afghan refugees and displaced persons. Their solidarity actions also contribute to helping women who have suffered sexual violence in war zones. Last year, the actress opened an Instagram account to make visible women who are deprived of their rights around the world, Jolie herself explained that her intention was to share “the voices of those around the world who fight for basic human rights ”. The actress has shown on several occasions not to be indifferent to sociopolitical conflicts and environmental preservation in different regions of the world. Without going any further, last year he posed on the cover of the magazine National Geographic covered with bees with the intention of paying attention to the need to preserve the habitats of one of the fundamental creatures to conserve the planet’s biodiversity.

The mission of the foundation that bears his name is to protect the last wild places on the planet, seeking solutions to forge a more harmonious relationship between humanity and nature. Capture

His concern for the environment has been going on for years: already in 1998, at the age of 24, the actor created a foundation that bears his name with the mission is to protect the last wild places on the planet by seeking solutions to forge a more harmonious relationship between humanity and nature. Likewise, and according to the United Nations, “the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation supports more than 35 innovative conservation projects around the world that protect fragile ecosystems and key species.” DiCaprio too He is part of the board of several environmental protection organizations -World Wildlife Fund, Natural Resources Defense Council, International Fund for Animal Welfare, Pristine Seas and Oceans 5- and is an advisor to The Solutions Project. He has received the Global Citizen Award from the Clinton Foundation and was named a Messenger of Peace by the UN Secretary General.

Andy Kusnetzoff leads the Solidarity Mission every year, which, starting last year, migrated from radio together with the driver

Since dedicating a segment of his radio program –street dogs– to mediate between those who need help and the public, until the inauguration of the Solidarity Mission, an initiative that lasts all day in which donations of food, clothing and even furniture are requested, Kusnetzoff has always been active in working for the the rest. Already from one of his first campaigns, the driver managed to collect more than 800 tons of food and clothing which were distributed in 100 dining rooms in the City of Buenos Aires, the suburbs of Buenos Aires and inland provinces. As a volunteer for Fundación Sí, run by Manuel Lozanowho said that the driver “is not only a volunteer for the Foundation, but was one of the first people who called us when we decided to form it,” Kusnetzoff leads the mission every year, which, starting last year, migrated from radio to to the driver.

The couple is widely known for their commitment to injustice, human rights and solidarity causes. Archive

The couple, famous for not being afraid to take a stand on any political cause, is widely known for its commitment to injustice, human rights and solidarity causes. Amal, an expert lawyer in international law and the defense of human rights, is the creator of the Amal Clooney award which, according to herself, “celebrates young women who achieve change in their communities”. In addition to that, one of the most powerful duos in London, the city where they reside, is known for donating millionaire sums to the causes that compel them. In 2020 alone, they made available more than a million dollars that was distributed among different organizations to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic. Since 2017, when the Clooney Foundation for Justice – an organization that they both preside over – partnered with Unicef, they have been working to promote the official education of Syrian refugees in Lebanon.

L-Ghent visits soup kitchens, donates food, sings and even cuts children’s hair Ignacio Sánchez – THE NATION

The cumbia singer started a solidarity collection in record time. Plagued by celebrities and with the aim of helping Valentín Lemos, a 4-year-old boy from Bragado with hearing difficulties, L-Gante gave rise to the initiative through her Instagram account. The singer, who assured that “if we organize ourselves, we make it possible”, also had the well-known social network activist, Santi Maratea, and finally managed to raise the 17,500 dollars necessary to carry out the operation needed by the child. Elian Angel Valenzuela -as is his real name-, who assiduously visits soup kitchens, donates food, sings and even cuts children’s hair, also assisted a family victim of a fire that lives in the neighborhood where he was born last year. “I approached to collaborate. I came to help nothing else”he explained at the time.