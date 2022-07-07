from Angelina Jolie, to Dune 2 and Charlize Theron

Once again, our country is the nerve center of Hollywood productions: Italy hosts the filming of various titles. In addition to the already announced Without Bloodwhich marks the return of Angelina Jolie behind the camera, other feature films and stars arrive on Italian soil.

The link between Italy and cinema has always been characterized by great intensity. Already in previous years, the Hollywood industry made its forays into beautiful country real cult. See, for example, Roman holidays by William Wyler, with Audrey Hepburn And Gregory Peck, or the imposing Cleopatra by Joseph L. Mankiewicz, with Elizabeth Taylor And Richard Burton, shot in part between Rome and Ischia. Now, Italy has returned to host several productions, including the already announced return behind the camera of Angelina Jolie, Without Blood. Based on the novel Without blood from Alessandro Baricco, the film will be shot in Puglia, Basilicata and Rome. In addition to the new film effort of the former Mrs. Pitt, Italy will also witness numerous other projects that will take place during the summer months.

Beyond Angelina Jolie, the filming in Italy of Hollywood masterpieces: Timothée Chalamet and Charlize Theron arrive

Over the previous months, the cities of Rome and Turin have been marked by the works on the tenth cinematographic chapter of Fast & Furious. Beyond Vin Dieselthe cast of the last chapter of the well-known saga also involves Brie Larson, Jason Momoa And Charlize Theron. The latter is again in Italy for the processing, this time by Netflix, or the sequel to the fantasy action The old Guard. After stopping in Rome and Fregene (on the Roman coast), the Oscar-winning diva for Monster flew to Trieste to continue filming.

Also from the States, Italy will host the filming of the highly anticipated second chapter of Dunesdirected by Denis Villeneuve. After the first part premiered at the 78th Venice Film Festival, in the out of competition section, the science fiction blockbuster returns to our country again. In particular, the cast, which includes among others Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Javier Bardem And Léa Seydoux, it will mainly shoot at the Brion Tomb, located in the cemetery of San Vito, a hamlet of Altivole (Treviso).

Not only Hollywood, also the Italian titles

In addition to international sets, Italy is also revived with the shooting of local products. Filming of the series has recently begun in Rome, in eight episodes, Historyby Francesca Archibugi, whose theatrical release of the film has been made official The hummingbird. The cast gets involved Jasmine Trinca, Asia Argento, Elio Germano And Valerio Mastandrea. Filming for The last time we were childrenwhich marks the directorial debut of Claudio Bisio. Taranto, on the other hand, is hosting part of the set of the second season of Commissioner Ricciardiwith Linen Pillow. Always remaining on the serial front, shooting for the new season of God help uswhile Raoul Bova And Maria Chiara Giannetta are back on the set of the second season of Good morning mom!.