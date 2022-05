Fun night. Becky G attended a private party at Becky G and looked for the occasion: she wore a short leather dress that she combined with a trench coat of the same color and Greek-style sandals that are tied to her legs (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Workday. Joy Corrigan did a photographic production in Malibu Hills. She posed on top of a flower-printed convertible and wore a white ensemble of high-waisted pants and a top. In addition, she wore transparent sunglasses with pink glass

Olivia Palermo took a walk through the streets of New York and set a trend with her look: she wore black leather pants that she combined with her shirt and her boots. And she wore a white faux fur coat. Also, she carried a Dior bag

AnnaLynne McCord enjoyed a day at the beach with her sister Rachel in Los Angeles. They took advantage of the high temperatures to sunbathe and cool off in the sea

Gigi Hadid was photographed while taking her daughter Khai for a walk through the streets of New York. She wore wide black pants, sneakers and a jean jacket.

Romantic couple. Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead were photographed while sharing lunch with a group of friends and family at an exclusive restaurant in Downtown Los Angeles

Amal Clooney went to eat at an exclusive New York restaurant with her mother Baria Alamuddin. For this, she opted for a red dress with transparencies that she combined with her clutch and silver stilettos.

Gloria Trevi presented her new album “Isla Divina” with a mega event that took place at the San Juan hotel, in Isla Verde, Puerto Rico. There she posed for the press accompanied by her husband, Armando Gomez

Olivia Rodrigo warmly greeted the press waiting for her at her New York hotel, to which she returned after visiting emblematic places. She wore purple corduroy pants, a black t-shirt that she matched with her shoes, and sunglasses that she wore on her head.

New look. Halle Berry was photographed on the film set alongside Mark Wahlberg for their new Netflix project in London. There she was seen with a change in her appearance: one of her haircuts was shaved and the other was dyed silver gray and combined with dark roots (Photos: The Grosby Group)

KEEP READING:

Music, family, sensuality and drugs: life and work of María José Cantilo, the rock adventurer

Maximum tension against Locho Loccisano in El Hotel de los Famosos: “He is at the limit”

Roberto García Moritán compared his daughter Ana with Pampita: “She never gives up”