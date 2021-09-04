From Anthony Hopkins to Robert Downey Jr, Hollywood VIPs bewitched by Reschio

The Oscar winner is back for the second time, this time “caught” playing the piano, “Iron Man” plays tennis | Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow in love with Liscianese nature

The Reschio Castle – in the small town of Lisciano Niccone – continues to attract and fascinate the vip of Hollywood.

After being enchanted by his first visit – last June – Anthony Hopkins he returned to his home on the Umbrian-Tuscan border, this time even playing the piano and creating a suggestive film atmosphere as only he can do. His brief comment is unequivocal: “Always on Sunday … Love, music, dance and romance …“

The Oscar-winning actor, however, is not the only one to succumb to the charm of Reschio. In fact, in these days, even the actress Kate Hudson has posted on Instagram a series of photos of her stay with her family, between nature, good food (a dish with truffles is a must) and relaxation.

The summer in Lisciana, a few weeks earlier, had also seen the arrival of Gwyneth Paltrow – now an “old acquaintance” in the Altotevere – and of Robert Downey Jr, who in Reschio, in addition to enjoying his holidays, also ventured into a long and “very armored” tennis match.