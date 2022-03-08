From Anuel to Yailin: “With her I don’t have to hide in any way or change anything”

Anuel and Yailin la Más Viral established their residence in Miami, where they have their love nest and he “treats me like a queen,” according to People en Español magazine.

“It’s different, I feel that what I have with him I had never experienced or felt for another person,” adds the urban interpreter.

He, equally, according to his statements to People, feels fully: “With her I don’t have to be hiding in any way or change anything.”

The 29-year-old Puerto Rican singer and his 19-year-old Dominican colleague discovered their love at the end of last December when they exchanged expressions of affection on social networks.

Since then, the singers have been seen wasting love in public places in the Dominican Republic and the United States.

Even on February 11, it was announced that the urban music performer Jorgina Guillermo Díaz, Yailin’s real name, received her American visa.

Indeed, the young woman traveled to the United States and two weeks ago she was a sensation when she appeared with Anuel in the NBA All-Star Game.

In the interview published this Monday on the People en Español portal, the couple confirmed that they are residing in Miami, where they live in their own bubble and have fun like children, highlights the publication.

“We are like two boys together”, Yailin told People with a laugh, adding. “I like my relationship because we are ourselves.”

Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago, the first name of the urban exponent, proclaimed himself happy with his queen in Miami: “She is finally here, thank God, and the visa process went faster than we thought.”

“And the wedding for when?”, land asked People. The answer in three words: “We are in plans.”

On the subject of having children, there was also no refusal: “Oh my God, let them be the ones God sends here,” said Anuel, who is convinced that Yailin will be a great mother.

The Dominican assured that she likes children: “Sometimes I sit with a boy or girl and time goes back. I feel small, I get like a boy to start a conversation.”