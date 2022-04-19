One more week begins after the end of the Easter holidays and it does so, as could not be otherwise, with premieres for all tastes on the main video on demand platforms. In that sense, today we tell you everything that is new this week on Disney+, which runs from April 18 to 24, 2022 and that adds more than fifteen contents with a great presence of documentary and children’s titles. We recommend the two more featured before leaving you with the complete list of releases for the next seven days.

The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes – April 20

Disney + receives this week this miniseries produced by Hulu and that, as its own title indicates, tells us about the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes, founder of the health technology company Theranoswho started his own company after dropping out of college and ended up being a controversial figure around the world. It is Amanda Seyfried who puts herself in the shoes of Holmes.

Le Mans ’66 – April 22

Motorsport fans are in luck this week, as Le Mans ’66 (called Ford v Ferrari in its original version) tells us the story of how the North American brand Ford decided to invest heavily to overthrow the Ferrari’s overwhelming dominance at the Le Mans World Championship in 1966. With stars such as Matt Damon and Christian Bale, the film managed to win two technical awards at the 2019 Oscars.

All the premieres this week on Disney +

Perfect Harmony (04/20)

The last man on earth (04/20)

Gigantosaurus S1 (04/20)

DuckTales S2 (04/20)

Hacking the System S1 (04/20)

The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes (04/20)

Cadernos da Filipa (20/04)

O da Joana (04/20)

Captivating the audience (04/21)

Polar Bear (04/22)

Explorer: Alex Honnold in the Amazon (04/22)

My Big Little Farm: The Return (04/22)

Polar Bear: how it was done (04/22)

Le Mans 66 (04/22)

The Devil’s Advocate (04/22)

A madman is loose in Hollywood (04/22)

