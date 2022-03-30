From April 1st, a swab is enough in the restaurant indoors. Work, what changes for the over 50s

Listen to the audio version of the article

Over 50 and law enforcement immediately at work with the tampon. From April 1st, the basic green pass (vaccine, healing or tampon) is enough, even at the indoor restaurant. The no vax teachers return to school but used for tasks other than teaching. These are some of the novelties of the text of the Covid decree law 24/2022 (“Urgent provisions for overcoming the measures to combat the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic, as a result of the cessation of the state of emergency”), published in the Official Journal of Thursday 24 March one week after the green light of the CDM.

The green pass is mandatory from 1st May

The decree obtained the go-ahead from the Council of Ministers on Thursday 18 March. And he outlined the steps towards the return to normal after more than two years of pandemic, with the stop confirmed in May of the green certificate, both in the “basic” version (just the negative swab) and in the “super” version (vaccine or recovery only ) indoors, with the exception of visits to hospitals and RSAs.

Basic green pass for over 50s immediately in effect

News on the work front. In the initial text, the possibility of using the basic green pass for all categories (including over 50s) until now obliged to obtain a super green pass (vaccination or recovery) to access the places started from 1 April (end of the state of emergency) of work. That date is missing in the final text. The effective date starts from the entry into force of the decree, ie from 25 March. From Friday, therefore, not only all over 50s but also (regardless of age) policemen, carabinieri, members of the army and penitentiary police, traffic police, Ata school staff and university professors (all categories with vaccination requirements until June 15 , penalty of 100 euros) can work even if not vaccinated. A negative swab is enough (valid for 48 hours).

From 1 April prof no vax back to school but without teaching



Another important news in the school. With the end of the state of emergency, from April 1st, unvaccinated teachers will be able to return to school and work with the basic green pass. But they won’t be able to teach in class. They will be used in “support activities for the educational institution”.

The text published in the Gazzetta specifies in particular that until 15 June 2022 «vaccination is an essential requirement for carrying out educational activities in contact with pupils. The school administrators ensure compliance with the obligation ». In the event of non-fulfillment, however, the suspension of the salary is not triggered and the school director must “use the defaulting teacher in support activities for the school institution”. He will therefore not go to class, but will be assigned to other tasks. The school managers “provide, from 1 April 2022 until the end of the lessons of the school year 2021/2022, for the replacement of non-vaccinated teaching and educational staff through the assignment of fixed-term contracts which are terminated by law at the moment in to which the replaced subjects, having fulfilled the vaccination obligation, regain the right to carry out the didactic activity “. The measure costs 29 million.