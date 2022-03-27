From April 1st, no vax teachers can go back to school (without teaching)

Listen to the audio version of the article

The vaccination obligation for teachers (including booster dose) remains until June 15th. But, starting from 1 April, the consequences for the no vax teachers are easing. The principal will not be able to prevent them from entering the school but will have to assign them to other tasks. This is foreseen by the final version of Legislative Decree 24/2022 published in the Official Gazette of 24 March. The technical report of the provision also shows an estimate of the number of non-compliant professors: there are about 3,800. And in fact 30 million are allocated for their replacement until the end of the lessons.

Vaccination obligation until June 15th



Article 8 of the Covid decree confirms the vaccination obligation for school staff until June 15. In all levels of education, from infancy to primary. And at all levels: state schools, peer schools, vocational education and training institutions, adult learning centers.

The control mechanism in the hands of the headmaster (and his delegates) who will use the Sidi system is also unchanged. Non-compliant workers will be asked to produce, within five days of receiving the invitation, the documentation certifying the vaccination carried out, the certification for any exemption or at least the receipt of the reservation for administration within 20 days. Once the vaccine is received, the person concerned will have 3 days to transmit the “proof”.

The novelty introduced by the Dl, and applicable from 1 April, concerns teachers. Fulfillment of the vaccination obligation is considered a necessary condition for carrying out educational activities in contact with pupils. Hence the input to school administrators to allocate the prof defaults to other tasks.

30 million allocated for substitutes

An initial quantification of the number of no vax teachers emerges from the technical report that accompanied the provision for the “stamping” of the State General Accounting Office. As of March 23, there are 3,812. Of these, 2,677 are tenured and 1,135 non-tenured.

Taking this audience as a basis, the Decree allocates 29 million for their replacement. On the spot vacated by a defaulting teacher, the principal must in fact appoint a substitute teacher until the end of the lessons. That is, until June 30th. Resources that come, half of it, from the Fund for the improvement of the training offer just filled up by the 2022 maneuver with the aim of increasing the dowry available for the renewal of the contract. In practice, it is the professors who are regularly vaccinated who pay for the replacement of their no vax colleagues.